My brother bullies my sensitive boyfriend

Dear Harriet: I grew up in a house full of boys. I have four violent and noisy brothers. In addition, my dad had a big presence at home.

I have a boyfriend who is the exact opposite. He is sensitive and thoughtful. As long as I love my family, I never call them sensitive. My boyfriend cries when we watch a particular movie or something sad happens. I like this about him.

But when he is around my family, it leaves him vulnerable. He is “soft”, so they constantly jab and tease him. They laugh at me when I tell them how much I like him and I appreciate his soft side.

How can I make my family welcome him when he is very different from them? Frankly, they can be bullies.

Don’t bully my guy

Don’t bully my guy: Your boyfriend will need to carve out some comfort for himself with your family. You can’t do this for him.

He doesn’t have to be a bully himself or try to do something different, but he does need to establish his own space between the boys. My guess is that he should be able to ignore them, divert their provocations and stand in his place.

All you can do is clearly inform your family how much you care about him. You should also ignore their jibe. If you don’t add fuel to the fire, it may subside.

Dear Harriet: I’m tired of wearing a mask every time I go out. I thought COVID-19 would be processed already. Almost a year has passed, and I have it. I want to regain my old life.

In addition, I learned that a woman I know was infected with COVID even after wearing a mask. What is the point?

I just want to live my life and see what happens. I am young and healthy. I want to meet my friends and take off this mask. I’m not sick yet, so I think I’ll be fine. Do you think I’m stupid? I’m not going to be reckless. I just want to regain my normal life.

I don’t have a mask anymore

Dear mask: It’s perfectly understandable that you’re tired of pandemics and safety recommendations.

We are all tired. Still, more than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including many young and healthy people. It’s real and hasn’t disappeared yet. A friend who wears a mask and is infected with the virus proves how dangerous the disease is. Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends several measures, such as wearing a face cover, keeping 6 feet away, and constantly washing your hands. We also recommend that you do not gather in a closed space as much as possible.

It’s frustrating, but you still have to follow these guidelines. I don’t know how long this will last, but it won’t last forever.

If enough people have access to the vaccine, the vaccine should help dramatically. be patient. Visit from afar with your loved ones.

Follow President Biden’s request for mask-up for the first 100 days. It’s worth it.

Harriet Cole is a life stylist and founder of DREAM LEAPERS, an initiative that helps people access and rejuvenate their dreams. Questions can be sent to askharriette @ harriettecole.com or c / o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO64106.