Reasons why overuse and non-prescription use of antibiotics are not recommended

Antibiotics are one of the most effective ways to effectively control the disease. “It probably makes it easier to abuse these drugs. Overuse and non-prescription use Antibiotics “It is dangerous. Over-the-counter availability of antibiotics has led people to pop in or inject livestock with even simple colds, and the lack of adherence to standard hospital procedures and hygiene is antibiotics. Promoted the growth of substance-resistant bacteria. Yes, it is not you or the animals that become antibiotic resistant. It is the bacteria that develop immunity to certain drugs that have been abused to kill it, “said Dr. Maheshrake, an internal medicine and infectious disease consultant at the Columbia Asian Hospital in Pune.

Polypharmacy or combination therapy does not always work

Combining multiple drugs to treat a single disease, known as polypharmacy or combination Treatment, Common in the treatment of HIV / AIDS. cancer, Malaria and tuberculosis. This is one of the most effective ways to combat a particularly stubborn infection. This is because the two drugs can attack the infection in different ways at the same time, destroying two different parts of the bacterial protein-building mechanism. Cooperating drugs are known as “synergistic,” and twin drug attacks not only kill pathogens more effectively, but also delay the development of resistance. Experiments have shown that vanillin, a compound that gives vanilla a unique taste, originally treated gonorrhea when combined with spectinomycin, but was abandoned due to bacterial resistance and antibiotics invaded bacterial cells. Helped to inhibit its growth. A pair of antibiotics is prescribed to combat notorious and resilient infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Taking antibiotics when not needed speeds up the process of antibiotic resistance. (Photo: Getty Images / Sinkstock)

However, vanillin has reduced the effectiveness of many other types of antibiotics, such as aspirin. Similar results are seen with doxycycline (which treats bacterial pneumonia, acne, etc.) and erythromycin (which is used to treat respiratory, skin, chlamydia infections, pelvic inflammatory diseases, syphilis infections) it is clear. E. coli – given in various doses, alone or in combination. Bacterial growth can plummet by up to 95% on the first day, but exponential growth of 500% is seen the next day. Bacteria have been found to extensively replicate genes that provide four different ways to withstand drugs, using “excretion pumps” that push antibiotics and other invasive chemicals back from the bacteria. Ironically, it was the combination of antibiotics that stimulated the growth of E. coli by activating these pumps and killing the good bacteria in the process, which may have helped control the pathogens.

Responsible use of antibiotics to prevent resistance mutations

Does this mean to stop using antibiotics? Certainly not. However, it is imperative to notify healthcare providers and some patients / consumers before deciding to use antibiotics. Below are some important steps that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends to reduce the growth of drug-resistant strains.

For medical professionals:

∙ Prevent infection by keeping hands, equipment and environment clean.

∙ Prescribe and dispense antibiotics only when needed, according to current guidelines.

∙ Talk to your patient about how to take antibiotics correctly, antibiotic resistance, and the risk of misuse.

∙ Talk to the patient about infection prevention (eg vaccination, hand washing, safer sex, nose and mouth covering when sneezing).

∙ Report antibiotic-resistant infections to the monitoring team.

For patients and individuals:

∙ Antibiotics should only be used if prescribed by a certified healthcare professional. Always follow your doctor’s advice regarding the use of antibiotics. Let your doctor decide if you need antibiotics.

∙ Do not share or use leftovers Antibiotics..

∙ Prevent infection by washing your hands regularly, avoiding close contact with sick people, practicing safer sex, and keeping your vaccinations up to date.

∙ Follow WHO’s Five Keys to Safer Foods to Hygienically Prepare Foods (Keep Clean, Separate Raw and Cooked, Cook Thoroughly, Keep Foods at Safe Temperatures, Safe Water And use raw materials).

∙ Choose foods (vegetables or animal / milk proteins) produced without the use of antibiotics to promote the growth of healthy animals and prevent illness.

∙ If you have livestock, vaccinate your animals to reduce the need for antibiotics and use antibiotic alternatives when possible.

∙ Improve farm biosecurity and prevent infection through improved hygiene and animal welfare.