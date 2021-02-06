





McLaren employees pose for a photo in red on the first Friday of February. February is America’s Heart Month, and staff are particularly aware of women’s heart disease. (Robert Kleinan / Huron Daily Tribune) Less McLaren employees pose for a photo in red on the first Friday of February. February is America’s Heart Month, and staff are particularly aware of women’s heart disease. … More McLaren Sam Region turns red during American Heart Month

With February as America Heart Month, the McLaren Sam Region is working to educate Huron County residents on the importance of heart health and how to identify the symptoms of heart disease. On February 10th, the McLaren Sam Region Facebook page will host a virtual educational event called Heart Disease Signs, Symptoms and Risk Factors. Dr. Gassan Alaouie, a McLaren cardiologist, discusses heart disease and what you can do to recognize and mitigate the risk of this condition. “I look forward to sharing important heart health education with the community,” said Alaouie. “We hope that by providing this valuable information via Facebook Live, we will not only be able to meet face-to-face and provide socially distant events, but also reach a larger audience. COVID-19 may have adjusted how this important heart health information is relayed, but the important message remains the same. “



Heart disease refers to several different types of heart condition, the most common type of which is coronary artery disease that affects blood flow to the heart. Other major risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Heart disease may not be diagnosed until a person experiences symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. In addition, McLaren hosted a fundraising activity called Wear Red & Jeans on February 5th. There, employees are encouraged to wear red and jeans with a small donation. This is in line with National Go Red for Women’s Day, and all donations benefit the American Heart Association.

Bethbrit, a nurse practitioner at McLaren Bay Heart and Vascular in Bad Ax, has been able to prevent problems that can lead to heart problems such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and inactivity in Huron County. Is the key to protecting people from heart disease. Simple lifestyle changes and eating a healthy diet can be an easy and cost-effective preventative measure, as the food that people put into their bodies can control other risk factors.



“Exercise is also important,” Brit said. “The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, which averages 30 minutes per day.” Brit ignores signs of a heart attack that losing 12 pounds can lower blood pressure by 10 points, needing to consult a healthcare provider to plan to improve heart health I pointed out that it should not be done. Like chest pain or shortness of breath.

According to the American Heart Association, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people delayed or avoided going to the hospital because of a heart attack or stroke, and engaged in unhealthy lifestyles during the blockade. These included dietary deficiencies, increased DUI, and restricted physical activity that could contribute to heart disease. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the world, with approximately 18.6 million people dying from heart disease in 2019, the latest year in which global statistics are calculated. This reflects a 17.1% increase over the last decade. According to AHA, experts predict that cardiovascular disease will grow exponentially over the next few years as the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic progress.

