Three important facts about the new Covid-19 variant you need to know

Since the new coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China in 2019, it has mutated thousands of times, resulting in countless mutations.
Scientists say that mutations in viruses are very common and often these mutations are harmless.
However, in the last few months, a small number of variants have emerged that have raised concerns among experts.
These include the British variant, the South African variant, and the Brazilian variant, all of which appear to be more infectious than the original variant that initiated the pandemic.
Researchers around the world are studying these mutant versions to better understand the dangers they pose.
Are new variants more dangerous?
According to experts, there is currently no evidence that any of the new variants causes more serious illness in the majority of people infected with Covid-19.
However, as with previous versions of the coronavirus, the risk of serious illness and death is highest for the elderly and people in existing health.
Sir Patrick Valence, government’s chief scientific adviser, recently increased the mortality rate of men in their 60s with Covid-19 by nearly a third at a downing street press conference on a new variant in the UK Said that it can be done.
However, he added that the evidence for this was not strong and more detailed research was underway.
Meanwhile, both Brazilian and South African variants have raised concerns among scientists that people could be infected with these variants, even if they had Covid-19 in the past.
How widespread are these variants?
The UK variant has become the leading coronavirus variant in the UK and has spread to more than 50 other countries.
South African variants have also been found in at least 20 countries, including the United Kingdom.
Genetic sequencing found 105 cases of this mutant in the United Kingdom, 11 of which have nothing to do with traveling abroad.
This has raised concerns that South African variants are spreading to the community.
A Brazilian variant has not yet been detected in the UK, but some epidemiologists believe it may already be here.
What kind of mutations are there in these mutations?
All three variants have undergone changes to the peplomer protein. This is the part that acts like a small molecular key in the coronavirus, allowing it to invade human cells.
Scientists believe that these changes will make mutants much more efficient at infecting humans.
The UK variant, first detected in Kent in September 2020, could be up to 50% more infectious or more infectious than previous versions of the virus, according to a Public Health Service (PHE) study. There is.
Both South African and Brazilian variants contain a mutation to a peaplomer known as E484K. This can help the virus evade parts of the immune system called antibodies.
Experts believe that jabs may still be able to prevent serious illness, but this mutation may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.
A report from Public Health England shows that a small number of cases of British variants also contain the E484K mutation.
