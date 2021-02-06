COVID-19 deaths in Arizona exceed 14,000

Verified COVID 19 case In Arizona, it reached 779,093 on Saturday, February 6, an increase of 3,471 from the previous day. Arizona Health Department..

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 cases in Arizona has reached 14,011 after 63 new deaths have been reported. In January alone, there were 4,241 deaths from COVID-19 in Arizona. This means 32 percent of all COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic last month.

With the COVID-19 vaccine in place, Arizona is finally starting to level off. The average number of new cases in July increased by an average of 3,075 per day, while in Arizona the average number of new cases in August was 877 and the average number of new cases in September was 552, but new cases in October. The average number returned to 903 per day. 2,600 new cases per day in November and 6,073 new cases per day in December. Arizona recorded 238,176 new cases in January. This averages 7,683 new cases per day, 31 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona since the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, February is showing signs of hope. The state recorded 20,689 cases so far in February, averaging 3,448 cases per day, less than half the average new cases per day in January.

by Marjorie Vessel, MD, Chief Clinical Officer Banner health:

• Arizona continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 infections per capita

• Banner continues to treat more COVID-19 patients than during the summer surge

• Banner administered over 100,000 vaccines

“We are currently caring for more COVID-19 patients in Arizona hospitals and ICUs than during the peak summer surge,” Vessel said Wednesday. “Patient care in our hospital has not yet returned to what I define as a normal practice. Be careful not to celebrate too early as you will slowly get out of this surge.”

The numbers can be paralyzed. And that’s exactly what the health authorities are afraid of.

Hospital capacity has reached its limit as COVID-19 patients make up 61% of the state’s intensive care unit beds and healthcare professionals struggle under tension.

But while the news of the disease is prominent, it doesn’t get the headlines or attention that we made just a few months ago.

“A phenomenon called COVID fatigue is realistic and dangerous.” Dr. Kara Christ said, Arizona Health Director in a video update in late November.

Health officials are predicting a dark winter for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the expected surge in cases and deaths across the state and across the country. COVID-19 was already the third leading cause of death in Arizona before the summer surge in infectious diseases was curbed, but life moved indoors, people began traveling and disappointed security guards. As a result, the number of cases began to increase again in the fall.

Cronkite News has been tracking the progression of the disease since the first case was reported in the state in late January. This chart examines new cases and deaths reported by the Arizona Department of Health and is updated daily.

COVID-19 is a serious illness that can be fatal to anyone, especially the elderly and people with underlying illnesses. ADHS advises everyone to take precautions.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Wear a mask when you are near other people.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Stay home when you are ill.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and immediately dump the tissue in the trash.

•• Clean and disinfect Objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.

COVID-19 spreads in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and dyspnea. People with mild illness are asked to stay at home, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. People with more serious symptoms such as shortness of breath are advised to seek medical care.

ADHS activated the Health Emergency Operations Center on January 27, after the first case of travel-related COVID-19 was identified in Arizona. The Health Emergency Operations Center remains open to coordinate the state’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19. For more information on the COVID-19 response in Arizona, please visit the following URL online: azhealth.gov/COVID19..