County adds 80 more COVID-19 cases | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) (# Add parentheses on first appearance if there is no character limit





In Hunt County, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket, with another 80 cases reported Thursday night and another death due to the virus. State health officials did not list COVID-19 vaccine retailers in the county as of Friday morning. The Hunt County Commissioner Court will consider renewing the COVID-19 resolution of the county that closed the Hunt County Courthouse on Tuesday. public. Hunt County Judge Bobby Stoval’s office said the county’s cumulative total of cases increased by 5,166 and 308 in a week in the latest case from the Hunt County Health Department on February 2 and 3. reported. All patients were reported to have been quarantined at home. The recent death was reported to be a man over the age of 65 from Greenville. The man was first reported to have been quarantined by the virus at home on January 29. The county’s daily COVID-19 report, published Friday morning, showed that there were 1,321 current cases of the virus, 1,264 were quarantined at home, and 57 patients were hospitalized. The report revealed that there was 3,785 recovery from the virus. It hasn’t changed its statistics since January 13th. The latest information on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and who it is offered to can be found online. https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.. The Hunt Community Medical Center is accepting contact information for upcoming COVID Vaccine events. Individuals can send an email using the form below. https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A When the event becomes available, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your vaccine time. As of Friday morning, the Texas Department of Health reported that 5,102 Hunt County residents had at least the first vaccination and 2,330 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. did. Virus deaths in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of Health, remain much higher than statistics released by county officials. As of Friday’s press time, the state showed 128 COVID-19 deaths among residents of Hunt County. The state uses a different system to calculate deaths than the county, but the number of death certificates submitted to the county secretariat (including the deaths of non-county residents) is 117, and the deaths of county citizens. Numbers are reported in the county. The Ministry of Health was able to independently confirm that it remained at 56 as of Friday. The Hunt County Commissioner Court will vote again on Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution. 2700 Johnson St in Green Building. The formal agenda for regular sessions starting at 10 am in an auxiliary court in. It wasn’t published at the time of Friday’s press time. However, the current resolution will remain in effect until midnight on Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioner meetings are held via telephone and / or video conferencing, www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.. As the number of people hospitalized for the COVID-19 virus is increasing, there remains a limitation that many companies need to reduce their occupancy. The commissioner voted on January 23, extending the current order originally issued on November 12 and closing the Hunt County Hall. If the commissioner votes to extend the bill again, it will continue until the next regular session scheduled for February 23.

