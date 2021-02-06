Coronavirus cases are reduced to US-backed living and long-term care facilities





Throughout the United States — Coronavirus cases have declined in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the United States in recent weeks, with a glimpse of hope that health officials will result in the start of vaccination, mitigation of post-holiday spikes, and improved prevention. I’m letting you. , Among other reasons.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 153,000 residents of domestic nursing homes and assisted living centers, which account for 36% of US pandemic deaths, have died from COVID-19. Many of the approximately 2 million people living in such facilities remain isolated from their loved ones because of the risk of infection. The virus still kills thousands every week. However, the overall trend of caregivers is improving, with fewer new cases recorded and fewer institutions reporting outbreaks. That’s an optimistic reason, even if it’s too early to declare victory, coupled with better numbers across the country.

“I think there is certainly hope and light at the end of the tunnel,” said Marty Wright, who heads the Nursing Home industry group in West Virginia. Nursing homes have been a priority since vaccination began in mid-December, and the federal government states that 1.5 million caregivers have received at least the first dose.

Researchers and industry leaders have noticed significant improvements months after some nursing homes lost dozens of residents due to the disease and needed to keep others semi-isolated for protection. It states that it was seen. According to industry groups, about 2,000 nursing homes are currently virus-free, accounting for about 13% nationwide, many dealing with far fewer cases than before. Approximately 30% of West Virginia’s 2,080 COVID-19 deaths occur in long-term care centers In West Virginia, the number of outbreaks is low and few residents require hospitalization, the West Virginia Medical Association’s chief executive officer Wright, who is in charge, said. Genesis Healthcare, based in Pennsylvania, operates more than 325 nursing homes, long-term care facilities, or elderly residential communities in 24 states, with similar improvements, said spokeswoman Lori Meyer. ..

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan, an American health care association and industry group, said Thursday that data from about 800 nursing homes, which were first vaccinated in late December, had promising results. Resident cases decreased by 48% in vaccinated homes, but decreased by 21% in nearby unvaccinated facilities. Employee cases, on the other hand, decreased by 33% in vaccinated homes and by 18% in unvaccinated facilities. According to the Associated Press analysis, about 73,600 new cases occurred weekly at long-term care facilities nationwide in mid-December, followed by a 31% decrease by late January to about 50,000 new cases. Still, the latest weeks are 18% more than the seven days that ended with Thanksgiving, which began to grow in number.

In the seven days leading up to January 14, 7,042 people were recorded, with only a slight decrease since then, and weekly new deaths remain high. By comparison, 3,181 deaths were recorded during the seven days that ended Thanksgiving. Even more encouraging, the COVID tracking project found that only 251 facilities recently reported new outbreaks, compared to 1,410 facilities in early January. Dr. David Gifford, Chief Medical Officer of the National Association, said the numbers show signs of hope, as the vaccine has shown that it may reduce the spread of COVID-19. “If validated with additional data, this could facilitate the reopening of long-term care facilities for visitors, which is essential for the health and well-being of the population,” he said in a statement. The ability to visit wept Mark Badger and his 91-year-old father, Billy at a nursing home in Anchorage, Alaska. It was the first face-to-face visit in a year. Mark Badger’s mother died at home a year ago. “This is the time when he really needs us,” said Mark Badger. “He is lonely.” Experts warn that only some of the improvements may be related to the vaccine. Roni Rosenfeld, a computational epidemiologist who heads the Department of Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon University, said the first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine take about 12 days to provide meaningful protection, according to an Israeli study. … apparently … Despite all care facility residents and workers who received at least one vaccination, their doses did not have enough time to work for most people, he said this week. “The vaccine probably contributed, but very little,” Rosenfeld said. Health officials say other factors play a bigger role, such as a decline in post-holiday spikes, illness, behavioral changes, and an ever-increasing number of people immunized to have more protective equipment. It is highly likely that you are there. And they warn that threats, including more contagious strains of the virus and resistance to vaccination by many nursing home workers, are still lurking. At the Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Alabama, 19 patients died of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but currently about 115 patients are uninfected. .. “We take care of each other here. We take care of each other,” said resident Susan McKeechan on Wednesday, a joint reopened recently due to many residents being vaccinated. She said she and a friend (both wearing masks) were sitting in the room. A better understanding of how to prevent the spread of the virus and how to treat COVID-19 allows the first few weeks of the crisis to “look into the abyss” and allow visitors to return in a limited way, Trailer said. He said it was the difference between being done. “If everyone is vaccinated, we’ll be in great shape,” said the trailer. Pruitt Health, which operates about 100 nursing homes in Carolina, Georgia and Florida, has 29 locations without COVID-19, and few patients have been totally positive in the last few weeks, said CEO Neil Pruitt. .. More than 70% of Pruitt Health’s eligible nursing home residents are vaccinated, but only 27% of their employees agree to be vaccinated, Pruitt said. He is worried that if there is no significant improvement in the number of employees, the number of cases will surge again when people start to get over spring break. “For now, I’m not confident,” he said.

