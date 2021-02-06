Eating a rainbow of colorful foods is beneficial to the immune system





We all want a healthy immune system that helps fight infections, especially during a pandemic. And our diet plays a major role in maintaining our health. Kristin Kirkpatrick of the Cleveland Clinic says it’s a good idea to start by eating a rainbow of colorful fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. “Some of the obvious things we always want to see are antioxidants, phytonutrients, and we plan to get them from plant-based whole foods and colorful foods. Color-rich foods Shows that they are rich in vitamins and minerals, “says Kirkpatrick. She said special attention should be paid to vitamin C, which may help prevent and shorten infections. Vitamin D also supports immune health, but the body does not absorb it well from food, so it is advisable to consider supplemental forms such as D-3. She adds that gut health is also important, so make sure you’re getting enough probiotics and fiber. Advertising “It’s also important to talk about things that reduce the performance of the immune system: highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars, etc., all of which have a negative effect on gut health and also on the immune system. “I will,” said Kirk Patrick. .. Kirkpatrick recommends switching to a predominantly plant-based whole food diet to keep the immune system strong. She says regular exercise and good sleep habits also help with immune health. Related: 13 eateries in San Antonio that are not only delicious but also healthy

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

