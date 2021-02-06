Adding vitamin C to your diet can help cure gum bleeding.Health news

Washington: A new study investigates the additional benefits of vitamin C consumption and argues that adding it to our daily diet has a tremendous effect on healing bleeding gums. I will. If your gums bleed, make sure you brush and floss your teeth twice a day, as it may be a sign of gingival inflammation, which is an early stage of periodontal disease.

However, you should also check your vitamin C intake according to your research. The results of a study led by the University of Washington were published in the journal Nutrition Reviews.

“When you see gum bleeding, the first thing to think about is not. You need to brush more. You need to figure out why your gums are bleeding. Vitamin C deficiency is one possible cause. That’s why, “said the lead author of the study. Philippe Fujoel, a dentist and professor of oral hygiene science at the UW School of Dentistry.

Hujoel’s study is an published study of 15 clinical trials in 6 countries, primarily including 1,140 healthy participants, and 8,210 US residents surveyed in the Health and Nutrition Survey of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Analyzed the data from.

The results showed that gum bleeding or gingival bleeding tendency during mild probing, and eye bleeding or retinal bleeding were associated with low vitamin C levels in the bloodstream. And researchers have found that increasing daily intake of vitamin C in people with low plasma levels of vitamin C can help reverse these bleeding problems.

Potentially relevant, Hujoel, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UW School of Public Health, said that both gum and retinal hemorrhage are signs of a general microvascular problem, a microvascular bleeding tendency. Said there is a possibility. Brain, heart, kidneys.

Hujoel emphasizes that this study does not mean that successfully reversing the increased gingival bleeding tendency with vitamin C does not prevent stroke and other serious health consequences. However, the result is that vitamin C recommendations designed to protect against scurvy, fatal illnesses caused by extremely low vitamin C levels, are too low, and such low vitamin C intake. It suggests that the amount can lead to bleeding tendency. Treated with dental floss.

Therefore, Hujoel recommends monitoring vitamin C intake by incorporating raw foods such as kale, pepper and kiwi into the diet. Also, if you can’t find a delicious food rich in vitamin C, consider about 100-200 milligrams of supplements daily.

Hujoel says it’s important to check your vitamin C intake if you’re on a special diet, such as the Paleo diet. “Vitamin C-rich fruits such as kiwis and oranges are usually excluded from low-carb diets because they are high in sugar.”

This avoidance can lead to increased bleeding tendency due to too low vitamin C intake. People who eat only lean meat and avoid visceral, vitamin-rich organ meats may be at particular risk of low vitamin C intake. The relationship between gum bleeding and vitamin C levels was recognized over 30 years ago. In fact, two studies co-authored by Paul Robertson, a former Dean of the UW School of Dentistry (published in 1986 and 1991), identified gum bleeding as a biological marker of vitamin C levels. It was. However, this connection was somehow lost in the dental conversation about gum bleeding.

“In the past, there was a time when gingival bleeding was generally considered a potential marker of vitamin C deficiency, but over time, this excessive attention to the treatment of toothpaste bleeding symptoms. By, it has been drowned or neglected. Instead of treating the cause, apply floss. “

A Hujoel literature review determined that “retinal hemorrhage and stroke are associated with an increased propensity for gingival hemorrhage, and (vitamin C) supplementation reverses retinal hemorrhage associated with low (vitamin C) plasma levels.” ..

Therefore, overlooking the possible association between gum bleeding and low levels of vitamin C can have serious health consequences. The authors of the study stated that “the default prescription for oral hygiene and other periodontal interventions to” treat “microvascular lesions, even partially, as suggested in this meta-analysis, gingival bleeding. It is effective in reversing. Therefore, overlooking the possible association between gingival bleeding and low levels of vitamin C can have serious health consequences. “

“Default prescriptions for oral hygiene and other periodontal diseases to’treat’microvascular lesions, even if partially effective in reversing gingival bleeding as suggested in this meta-analysis. Is dangerous because it does not address the potential morbidity and mortality associated with systemic. Microvascular-related medical conditions, “he added.

