February is Heart Health Month





February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s a particularly good time to recognize the importance of making lifestyle changes related to heart health. Is it true that you are what you eat? When it comes to heart health, the answer sounds “yes”. Eating the right way is not a diet. A diet is actually a temporary change in your diet, losing a few pounds. It’s about making better choices every day so that they become the second nature. The recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Mayo Clinic websites, and the Heart Health chapter of the Complete Food and Nutrition Guide book are the same. Cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure are the largest murderers of women and men in the United States. Still, all sources agree that there are things you can do to control many risk factors for heart disease. A healthy diet pattern and lifestyle from the beginning is the best approach to staying healthy, preventing illness, or at least delaying its course. Most health problems do not start with a single event in your life. Instead, they are a combination of factors. Some things, such as family history, gender, and age, cannot be managed. But many you can. Today I would like to focus on lifestyle choices that you can control. Increasing whole food plant-based choices every time you eat or sit down while finishing up a revision of the fact sheet titled “Increase Plants on Plates” I wrote 10 years ago. I remembered the importance of. snack. Health benefits can be gained when people increase their intake of whole grains, vegetables and fruits, nuts and seeds, and limit the amount of saturated fats, added sugars, and highly processed foods. We know that eating certain foods can increase your risk of heart disease. Fried food options and sweet snacks are options for raising cholesterol and blood sugar levels. An important risk factor for both heart disease. How much you eat is another important factor. If you overload the plate and eat until you feel it is clogged, you will eat more calories, fat, and cholesterol than you should have. One statement added to the revised fact sheet is from the recently released Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025. I would encourage everyone to try to eat more nutritious foods and drinks. Nutrient-rich foods and beverages provide vitamins, minerals and other health-promoting ingredients with very little added sugar, saturated fats or sodium. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, seafood, eggs, beans, peas and lentils, unsalted nuts and seeds, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, lean meat and chicken – prepared with no or little sugar If you’re saturated fat, and sodium – a nutritious food. These foods have additional high fiber bonuses that can help give them a richer sensation. That way, you’re less likely to overload high-calorie, refined, processed, or fast food. Feel free to contact us by phone or email for additional information on heart health. Next week, we’ll visit you on how increasing physical activity can improve your heart health. Donna Krug is a district director and family and consumer science agent at K-State Research and Extension – Cottonwood District. You can contact her at (620) 793-1910 or [email protected]

