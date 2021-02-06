Teacher vaccination is no longer an issue for returning children in Medina County to school

Medina, Ohio-A 1-day COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with the Governor’s Office, all Medina County School Supervisors, Medina County Health Department, and Discount Drug Mart to fully open face-to-face classrooms. Organized. Educators and school staff in all counties.

Schools in all counties were closed on Thursday (February 4) so ​​that 1,800 teachers and staff at Medina High School could be vaccinated against Pfizer. An additional 1,500 people were vaccinated at Brunswick High School.

Dr. Robert Flask, director of the Medina County Education Services Center, explained that Medina County was one of the first to be vaccinated in the state. He attributed this fact to a weekly meeting with the county superintendent of health since the outbreak of the pandemic last spring.

Thanks to that cooperation, the county was able to ensure that the Governor’s Office had a plan and was ready to implement it as soon as the vaccine became available.

Discount Drug Mart provided a platform for educators to register and schedule vaccines. At the beginning of the week, qualified educators received a schedule link for the clinic, which opened at 7 am and ran until 5 pm.

Jason Brisco, head of pharmacy operations at Discount Drug Mart, said the company’s 76 pharmacies in Ohio have given 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to age-qualified citizens in the last 14 days. ..

He said the pharmacist giving shots at Medina High School came from pharmacies throughout the region and probably worked 12 hours on Wednesday before heading to the clinic on Thursday.

Aaron Sable, the superintendent of the Medina City School, talked about the difficulty of staffing the school during a pandemic. According to Sable, the biggest challenge was to isolate students and staff exposed to the coronavirus.

He patted his cheek about his inexperience. “This is my first pandemic and first vaccination clinic.”

He said that although 80% of school employees are now protected by the vaccine and there is little or no spread of the virus in the school, the district has a strict protocol that includes safe social distance and wearing masks. Said to continue.

Staff arriving at Medina High School for vaccination were taken to the gym where they were checked in and assigned to one of several pharmacists who were vaccinated.

One pharmacist estimated that he was firing every three minutes.

After each person was vaccinated, they moved to the top of the gym, sat for 15 minutes and were exempt. This was to monitor the response to vaccination.

Due to HIPAA constraints and media interests, Melanie Condosta, a PE teacher at AI Route Junior High School, volunteered to be vaccinated in another classroom. Megan Levitt, a pharmacist at Kaiyahoga Falls Drug Mart, managed the shots.

“The shot wasn’t hurt at all,” Condosta said. “This pandemic is desolate. It was an emotional roller coaster. I’m glad everyone went back to school.”

The county school will be closed again for one day (about 27 days later) so that the second shot of the Pfizer series can be carried out. The vaccine will probably be given on Fridays, as previous recipients have reported mild side effects from the second Pfizer dose, giving staff time to rest on weekends.

Consider the benefits of vaccination for the day. Hopefully none of the 3,300 school staff will be infected with COVID-19. With the spillover effect, none of these people are infected with the virus, they are not hospitalized, students can return to the classroom with their friends, parents return to work-and life begins to be like before the pandemic. Maybe Medina County family health.

Read more from Medina Sun...