COVID-19 Update: Data dump adds SC over 6,000 cases | COVID-19





State health officials reported 2,745 new confirmed cases and 221 possible cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, with 54 additional confirmed deaths and 13 possible deaths. .. These figures did not include data dumps from the lab for more than 3 weeks. As explained by DHEC, “On February 2, Luxor Scientific in Greenville, South Carolina reported approximately 26,834 negative and positive test results to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment (DHEC). Test results cover the period of 22 December 2020, until 16 January 2021. These are reflected in today’s cumulative numbers and the date each result was reported by the lab to the healthcare provider. The result is about 23,329 negative and 3,505 positive. “ The announcement on Friday represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday. Greenwood County added 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 39, Abbeyville County recorded 20, Saluda County recorded 10, and McCormick County recorded 2. Greenwood County added one confirmed and one potential COVID-19 death, and Saluda County recorded confirmed viral deaths. This brings the number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 408,787, the estimated number of cases to 51,187, the number of confirmed deaths to 6,770, and the estimated number of deaths to 783. Over 80% of hospital beds are filled throughout the state, and 1,637 (17.6%) of these patients are treated for COVID-19. Of these, 368 patients are in the ICU and 232 are on mechanical ventilation. Confirmed cases are individuals who have undergone a confirmatory virus test through a cotton swab in their throat or nose and whose sample has been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also known as a PCR or molecular test, is sufficient to classify confirmed cases. DHEC reports that possible cases are individuals who have not been tested for confirmed viruses, but: 1. Epidemiological and clinical evidence of infection, or 2. Positive antigen test and either epidemiological or clinical evidence. Confirmed deaths are said to be those whose deaths are associated with COVID-19 and have been tested positive for COVID-19 confirmed viruses. The mortality classification is an individual whose death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death, but has not undergone confirmatory viral testing. Refers to. The cumulative total of confirmed cases in Greenwood and the surrounding counties is: Abbeyville — 1,718 (24 dead) Edgefield — 2,131 (24 dead) Greenwood — 6,136 (128 dead) Lawrence — 5,385 (122 dead) McCormick — 661 (15 dead) Newberry — 3,370 (78 dead) Saluda — 1,287 (32 dead) Who should be tested? If you are around the community or others, or if you are socially unable to stay away or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you take the test at least once a month. Regular tests allow public health workers to diagnose asymptomatic individuals and prevent the spread of the virus in progress. Learn more about who needs to take the test. scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.. Test in South Carolina As of Wednesday, 5,160,589 tests were conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Wednesday was 64,042 (not including antibody tests), with a positive rate of 11.2%.

