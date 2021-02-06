Connect with us

Health

Exploring the relationship between childhood vaccines and immunity to COVID-19 Local virologists | COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# Add parentheses when first appearing if there is no character limit

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Reed — Already routinely administered pediatric vaccines may be effective in combating COVID-19, said local virologist Dr. John Andrews.

Pfizer and Moderna have deployed the COVID-19 vaccine and the world has been working hard to inoculate as many people as possible, but challenges such as ultra-low temperature storage and supply restrictions have disrupted the process. However, after some scientists have observed that the new virus has little effect on children, the inoculation process is the same as diverting the same vaccine that is routinely distributed to children around the world. I believe it could be as easy as that. Fight COVID-19. “I’m working on a childhood vaccine diversion,” Andrews said. “From epidemiology we believe that children do not appear to be infected and, if infected, they tend to develop asymptomatic illnesses. In addition, like the elderly, the virus It doesn’t seem to spread. Even adults with asymptomatic viruses are contagious unless vaccinated. Children don’t seem to. One of the potential explanations for this is childhood. Vaccination gives children immunity to COVID. “

Andrews said the theory was widely published in the general press by epidemiologists around the world, including Nobel laureate Robert Gallo, who allegedly discovered HIV in the 1980s.

If the theory applies, Andrews said it could make a big difference in the distribution of vaccines, especially in Third World countries where availability and distribution are a concern.

“These childhood vaccines have already been given to the majority of children around the world,” he said. “If it actually works in adults, if we can actually reuse these childhood vaccines, there is a quick way to vaccinate the world. Third World countries have access to these vaccines. , The childhood program is already in place. There isn’t much extra cost. It’s a penny per dose so the whole world can afford it. “

While Andrews and other scientists are considering diversion of existing proven vaccines, other companies continue to work on new formulations used to prevent COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna have developed the first product approved with a formula that is 95% effective against the virus. AstraZeneca, a British company, announced this month a version of a double-dose vaccine that can be approved by the FDA. Johnson and Johnson are expected to submit data on a single-dose vaccine that is expected to be approximately 70% effective against COVID-19.

However, viral variants that have proven to be more contagious and perhaps more deadly have these new variants towards the ultimate goal of eradicating COVID-19 through vaccine-derived herd immunity. Vaccine developers are concerned because they are trying to increase their effectiveness against the species. He said the viral variants remained susceptible to existing vaccines, although the degree of susceptibility was reduced. Vaccine developers are already considering product changes to address this new threat. It’s safe and effective, “he said.

Andrews, who is developing vaccines and treatments for major illnesses such as Ebola, hepatitis B, and HIV, has retired to Reed for rest and relaxation before the COVID-19 pandemic returned him to work. You need to worry about FDA-approved vaccines. He said the vaccine wasn’t “in a hurry,” as some have claimed. They were promoted, and there is a big difference.

“For decades, the agency has brought a special route for medicine to treat new public health crises,” he said. “The only safety issue with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines seems to be the low risk of anaphylaxis occurring within the first 30 minutes of vaccination, so vaccinated people will be discharged. You need to sit and monitor for 30 minutes before. That is the minimum risk. Indeed, the ratio of risk to benefit is very favorable for vaccination. COVID immunity is the national mass immunity. It needs to be reestablished, adjusted, or strengthened quite often until it reaches a level, but it is much better to have immunity. “

To read all the stories of today click here Alternatively, call 642-2761 to subscribe to e-edition or courier.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: