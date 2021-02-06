Who in the Bay Area can get the COVID-19 vaccine, and where-Times-Herald

Over the past two weeks, the establishment of mass vaccination sites in South Bay, East Bay and San Francisco has been frustrating with daily news about COVID-19 vaccination. Healthcare providers are also expanding access to people at highest risk of serious illness and death.

This initiative is good news for those who are confused by the twisted explanations, volatile websites, and hours of hold that have characterized vaccine deployments to date. But the biggest problem remains. Even though the Biden administration has increased production and new one-shot vaccines appear to be ready for distribution, the supply of approved vaccines is limited.

Let’s take a look at the latest developments and what that means for you.

So who can get the vaccine now?

The state approves vaccinations for front-line healthcare professionals, nursing home patients, and more recently people over the age of 65.However, not all counties and healthcare providers can accommodate these groups, and the state recognizes that these residents are prioritized. “As long as supplies allow.”

Residents over the age of 65 are officially vaccinated against the green light in the counties of Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco. According to Alameda County, some hospital systems are already in place, but compensation for the elderly will start on Monday.

However, some have chosen to limit distribution due to inadequate supply. For example, Kaiser cites limited doses to limit vaccination of non-healthcare professionals to patients over the age of 75. John Muir Health says it will be expanded to patients aged 65-74 years on February 15.

Bay Area County receives eligible vaccines to efficiently use each entity’s vaccine allocations and to ensure the doses provided to the county’s healthcare system for uninsured and underserved communities. I’m asking people to go to their healthcare provider first.

But the message shifted last week.Santa Clara County is just “No wrong door” policy Those who are currently vaccinated are encouraged to obtain the vaccine from any provider, regardless of hospital membership or insurance.It comes after some revelations 20% of county-assigned vaccines went unplanned.. Other counties provide similar guidance.

Meanwhile, interest groups continue to insist on special vaccine priorities for members such as farmers, teachers and people in good health. Last week, a group of Bay Area health officials called on providers to resist their petition. They said they would just focus on the elderly.

How do these mass vaccination sites work?

This week, a state-federal partnership was announced. It is tasked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to operate a mass vaccination site for the following reasons: Oakland Coliseum From February 16th.Reservations are promised through the new state MyTurn.ca.gov website.. The Moscorn Center has just opened as a mass vaccination site operated by San Francisco and Kaiser.Santa Clara County has announced a partnership with the San Francisco 49ers to bring about such a situation. Levi’s Stadium site Open on Tuesday in Santa Clara.check sccfreevax.org Because of the schedule.

The purpose of these sites is to extend the coverage of the vaccine to the target population and provide some relief to those who are uninsured or unable to pass through their own provider’s scheduling system. Some of these organizations have pop-up sites for the same purpose in high-impact areas.

What is the supply? Isn’t a new vaccine coming soon?

To achieve herd immunity and vaccinate a US population sufficient to end the pandemic, doses need to be significantly increased. Even if the state triples daily vaccinations to 150,000 in the past month, only 9% of California’s 40 million inhabitants are vaccinated.

The Biden administration has ordered Pfizer and Moderna to take an additional 200 million doses, and plans to send one million doses to pharmacies nationwide. CVS begins vaccination From Thursday at 100 stores in California.

Supply status will be improved with the distribution of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine after being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency permit at the end of the month.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and an infectious disease expert, is optimistic about the effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is because the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine are given twice in 3 to 4 doses. Every few weeks — and it doesn’t require frozen storage.

The company says it will be able to supply the federal government with 100 million doses of vaccine in the first half of 2021.

“This is a game changer,” Gandhi said. “Vaccine deployment will be much faster.”

As supplies increase, more categories of people will be able to get vaccinated. If vaccine production continues to grow as planned, people over the age of 16 in the lowest-risk category may begin vaccination by this summer.

Let’s return to their second dose. I’ve heard about side effects. How bad are they?

Recent reports show that the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines causes more side effects than the first dose. The main symptoms are flu-like symptoms such as swelling, pain, body aches, headaches and fever. However, medical experts say it is a sign that the vaccine is causing the desired immune response.

Gandhi said that in most cases, the plunge in the second dose can be managed with painkillers and rest.

I am completely vaccinated. What can i do?

Mainstream medical consensus requires that vaccinated people behave as if they were not vaccinated, as they may still be carriers. Studies have not yet been established that the Pfizer and Modana vaccines prevent the transmission of the disease.

However, Gandhi feels little risk of meeting and contacting two vaccinated people. And she believes that vaccinated people who test negative are rarely afraid to interact with unvaccinated friends and family. Take appropriate precautions. Wear a mask to keep the distance.

“This is a matter of message telling people that nothing will change without vaccination. I know the public health authorities make sense, but that’s how the real world is. It doesn’t work, “Gandhi said. “I don’t think it’s intolerable. People have been waiting for the vaccine for a long time, and loneliness is deep.”