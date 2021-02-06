In South Carolina, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by nearly 2,000 as vaccinations increase. COVID-19





In South Carolina, an additional 52 people were reported dead in South Carolina COVID-19 on February 6, as they began to grow well beyond the confirmed cases of 400,000 deadly viruses. , An additional 2,000 positive patients were detected. Meanwhile, the SC Health and Environment Administration said the next phase of state-wide vaccination would be maximized. Phase 1b includes mandatory workers, including teachers. However, Dr. Michael Kakka, chief medical officer of COVID-19 at DHEC, said in a media briefing on February 5 that due to uncertainty about vaccine supply, it is unclear when that stage will begin. DHEC makes decisions on prioritizing COVID-19 vaccines based on high-risk factors rather than which group is most important. Authorities said they would continue to guarantee that high-risk populations would be vaccinated first due to the limited supply of vaccines. The first stage of the vaccine is designated for state healthcare professionals and the elderly. According to DHEC, the vaccine should be available to all residents by the fall. “We encourage people who are not currently vaccinated to take part in the fight against COVID-19 by not vaccination ahead of others, following the guidance of public health authorities.” It states. Nick Davidson, Senior Deputy Public Health Officer at DHEC. An estimated 1.3 million South Carolinas fall into the Phase 1a category. About 373,000 people have also been vaccinated, Davidson said. As of February 6, a total of 5.2 million tests were conducted in the state, with a total of more than 410,000 positive cases, according to DHEC. State-wide figures New reported cases: 1,925. Total number of SC cases: 410,639 confirmed, 52,342 possible. New death reported: 52 Confirmed, 11 likely. Total deaths in South Carolina: 6,816 confirmed, 795 is possible. The best health, hospital, and science coverage in South Carolina is delivered weekly to your inbox. Percentage of filled ICU beds: 78.38%. How is the SC of the vaccine given per 100,000 people ranked? 33 days as of February 4 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The most hit area The three counties with the highest population cases are Greenville, Charleston and Richland. According to DHEC. How about the three counties? There were 173 new cases in Charleston County on February 6, 60 in Berkeley and 67 in Dochester. Dead (number) Of the 52 newly confirmed deaths reported on February 6, 45 were patients aged 65 and over, and the rest were between the ages of 35 and 64. Hospitalization Of the 1,600 COVID-19 patients admitted on February 6, 371 were in the ICU and 224 were on ventilator. What do experts say? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, and avoid poorly ventilated areas 6 feet away from others. Dr. Lindabel, DHEC’s chief epidemiologist, said it was not time to mitigate these precautions. People in and out of the community are advised to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or earlier if they have symptoms or are around virus-positive people. DHEC’s COVID-19 test site is available state-wide.Move to scdhec.gov/FindATest To find a nearby place.

