The computer will determine if you die in Covid and find research-news

According to a new study from the University of Copenhagen, artificial intelligence can use patient data to assess 90% accurately whether a person will die of Covid-19.
Body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are one of the most important factors. This study can be used to predict the number of hospital patients who need a respirator and to determine who should be vaccinated first. The results of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports –Nature.
Artificial intelligence can predict who is most likely to die of the coronavirus. Doing so will also help determine who should be at the forefront of the valuable vaccines currently being administered throughout Denmark.
The results are from a newly published study by researchers in the School of Computer Science at the University of Copenhagen. Since the first wave of the Covid pandemic, researchers have been working on developing computer models that can predict how badly people will be affected by Covid-19, based on medical history and health data.
Based on patient data from the Capital Region of Denmark and the Region Zealand, the results of this study show that artificial intelligence can determine whether uninfected individuals will die from Covid-19 with up to 90% certainty. Is shown. If they are unhappy enough to get infected. When admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, the computer can predict with 80% accuracy whether a person needs a respiratory system.
“In the first wave, we were afraid that patients in the intensive care unit would not have enough respiratory organs, so we started developing a model to support the hospital. New findings warn people in need of vaccines. It can also be used to identify to, “explains the professor. Mads Nielsen, Faculty of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen.
Elderly men with high blood pressure are at highest risk
The researchers provided a computer program with health data from 3,944 Danish Covid-19 patients. This trained the computer to recognize patterns and correlations between the patient’s previous illness and seizures against Covid-19.
“Our results, of course, show that age and BMI are the most decisive parameters of how seriously a person is affected by Covid-19, but for men. , You are more likely to die or end up with a respiratory illness. Blood pressure or neurological disorders, “explains Mads Nielsen.
Studies show that after a patient is infected with Covid-19, the illnesses and health factors that most affect whether or not they are infected with the respiratory tract are in order of priority: BMI, age, hypertension, and men. , Neurological illness, COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease.
“For those affected by one or more of these parameters, it makes sense to move up the vaccine queue to avoid the risk of infection and eventually reaching the respiratory tract. I see, “said Nielsen.
Predicting the need for breathing is essential
Researchers are now working with the Capital Region of Denmark to take advantage of this fresh batch of results. They hope that artificial intelligence can quickly help national hospitals by continuously predicting respiratory needs.
“We are working towards our goal of being able to predict respiratory needs five days in advance by giving computers access to all Covid-positive health data in the region.” Adds Mads Nielsen.
“Computers never replace doctors’ evaluations, but they help doctors and hospitals see many Covid-19-infected patients at once and set continuous priorities.”
However, technical work is still pending to make local health data available on the computer and then calculate the risk of infected patients. This study was conducted in collaboration with Rigshospitalet, Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital.
