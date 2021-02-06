NJ reports 78 COVID deaths and 3,783 positive tests. Hospitalization and infection rates continue to decline.

New Jersey reported an additional 3,783 confirmed cases on Saturday Coronavirus As the number of vaccinated people continued to grow, 78 more died. Approximately 250,000 state-assigned vaccinations expected To support the struggling development.

The latest update from the government. Phil Murphy The day after it was posted on Twitter and signed the law Expanded outdoor dining options for restaurants, bars and distilleries..in addition Indoor dining capacity increased from 25% to 35% It came into effect on Friday morning. Other venues such as gyms, personal care services and casinos were included in the 35% expansion.

Seventy-one hospitals in New Jersey reported 2,895 patients admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 21 from the previous day. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has risen to 737, an increase of 222 from the previous day.

Nearly 11 months of outbreaks have killed 21,964 people in New Jersey. 19,777 people have died and 2,187 may have died. The state reported 429 confirmed deaths in the first six days of February. The death toll in January was 2,377, the highest in any month since May.

The total number of confirmed cases was 641,087 out of more than 9.5 million PCR tests. There were also 76,748 positive antigen tests that the state recently began to publicly report. These cases are considered likely and health officials have warned that a positive antigen test may overlap with a confirmed PCR test.

The transmission rate reported on Friday dropped from 0.92 on Friday to 0.9. A number less than 1 indicates that the outbreak is slowing down.

The positive rate of tests performed on Tuesday, the latest available day, was 8.53% from the 30,160 tests performed. However, the number of tests earlier this week could be distorted by a large snowstorm that caused more than a foot of snow in some parts of Garden State to total more than 30 inches.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NUMBERS (sorted by newest)

Bergen County: 62,195 confirmed cases (424 new), 2,234 confirmed deaths (273 possible)

Middle Sex County: 61,690 confirmed cases (416 new), 1,757 confirmed deaths (221 possible)

Ocean County: 46,570 confirmed cases (334 new), 1,611 confirmed deaths (104 possible)

Monmouth County: 46,029 confirmed cases (310 new), 1,199 confirmed deaths (109 possible)

Hudson County: 58,113 confirmed cases (298 new), 1,720 confirmed deaths (173 possible)

Essex County: 61,417 confirmed cases (292 new), 2,310 confirmed deaths (257 possible)

Passaic County: 48,483 confirmed cases (224 new), 1,455 confirmed deaths (163 possible)

Union County: 45,494 confirmed cases (219 new), 1,505 confirmed deaths (190 possible)

Morris County: 28,705 confirmed cases (192 new), 860 confirmed deaths (216 possible)

Atlantic County: 17,920 confirmed cases (147 new), 483 confirmed deaths (24 possible)

Burlington County: 28,727 confirmed cases (139 new), 647 confirmed deaths (49 possible)

Mercer County: 24,275 confirmed cases (131 new), 795 confirmed deaths (39 possible)

Somerset County: 16,869 confirmed cases (125 new), 659 confirmed deaths (97 possible)

Camden County: 37,126 confirmed cases (119 new), 981 confirmed deaths (71 possible)

Gloucester County: 19,614 confirmed cases (82 new), 490 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Cumberland County: 11,134 confirmed cases (80 new), 298 confirmed deaths (18 possible)

Hunterdon County: 5,560 confirmed cases (72 new), 98 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

Sussex County: 7,129 confirmed cases (59 new), 203 confirmed deaths (57 possible)

Cape May County: 3,339 confirmed cases (42 new), 145 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Warren County: 5,690 confirmed cases (35 new), 189 confirmed deaths (16 possible)

Salem County: 3,998 confirmed cases (12 new), 138 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Hospitalization

As of Friday night, there were 2,895 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

This included a critical care or intensive care 737 and a ventilator 380. There were also 333 COVID-19 patients who were discharged on Friday.

Hospitalization has been slowly declining in recent weeks. The number of hospitalizations increased for the first time in eight days on Monday. The state set a record for more than 8,000 hospitalizations in April.

For school

New Jersey authorities reported six new Outbreak at school According to the latest number, the virus has 137 cases and 655 cases among students, teachers and school staff.

According to state reports, outbreaks were defined as confirmed cases of catching or infecting the virus during classroom or academic activities, and were reported in all 21 counties. COVID-19 dashboard.

These numbers do not include students or staff suspected of being infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31.1%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.5%), 18-29 (19.4%), 65-79 (11.1). Continue. %), 5-17 (8%), 80 and above (5.2%), and 0-4 (1.6%).

On average, the virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (46.9%), 65-79 (33.3%), 50-64 (15.5%), 30-49 (3.9%), 18- 29 follows. (0.4%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0%).

At least 7,797 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That number has skyrocketed again in recent months and Deaths in state nursing homes almost triple in December..

Currently there is an active outbreak At 419 facilitiesAs a result, there were 7,055 active cases among residents and 7,166 active cases among staff.

Global number

As of Friday morning, there were more than 153 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.3 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 26.81 million and the most deaths in more than 459,500.

