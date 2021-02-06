Is your mask effective against Covid-19?3 questions to ask

The emergence of new, potentially more infectious coronavirus variants Many people have become worried about the effectiveness of masks in protecting themselves and others from being infected with Covid-19.Some experts recommend people Please wear two masks Strengthen protection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, masks have been the subject of much debate. Today, most governments and health organizations recommend wearing them to prevent Covid-19 infection.

However, not all masks are the same and not all are widely available. When the pandemic began, the global shortage of personal protective equipment, including masks, led to the widespread use of reusable cloth face covers.

Shortly thereafter, different face coverings appeared with different problems in all shops, places of worship, restaurants, public transport, and other common areas. Now, every day we see masks that don’t fit properly, masks that slip off the face when talking, and masks that cloud the glasses and irritate the skin behind the ears. Don’t worry about the eternal question of when and where to put the masks we take them off.

Part of the problem was the lack of official guidance on what would be a good mask.But at the end of last year, the World Health Organization Guidance documentAddressed three key factors for factory manufacturing of fabric face masks. The guidance sets minimum thresholds for fit, filtration, and breathability.

Here’s why these three factors are important and why you need to think about which mask to wear and how to wear it.

3. Does the mask fit?

Leakage is one of the major issues in mask effectiveness. Henriquez, Cousins ​​Burleigh, MacKay

The fit of the face mask is important Prevents the gap between the skin and the mask and prevents the aerosol from diverting through the gap, for example the gap around the nose, when breathing. This phenomenon is called “leakage”. Our research also shows that leaks are one of the major issues in mask effectiveness.

With different facial features and profiles, it’s easy to see why. A mask design that fits snugly on one person’s nose leaves a large gap in another’s nose. The wire embedded in the nose can create gaps when you push it and move and talk, or it can create gaps around the cheek and chin bones.

Therefore, one of the most important things to check is how the mask fits on the face. Is there a lot of air escaping from the top or sides? If so, consider buying a different size mask that fits your mouth and nose better.

2. How do you filter the particles?

Leakage issues are closely related to the ability of face masks to filter infectious agents in aerosols and droplets while allowing users to breathe properly.

To deal with filtration, you need to make the following decisions: How aerosols can penetrate Through various masks. The mask works by adjusting the flow of air through the fabric and reducing the number of particles passing in each direction.

Masks are made from a variety of materials, including cloth, different types of polymers, and nanofibers. Surgical masks are made from a layer of polypropylene, which is a plastic material.

Another cloth Filtration effects have been tested and a multi-layer of polyester and cotton has proven to be most effective. So it’s worth checking what your mask is made of when you buy it. Also, don’t worry too much about washing the fabric face mask. Preliminary results from our study show that a good filter cloth actually improves its filtration capacity over time and is effective for up to 50 washes.

1. Are you comfortable?

Breathability and comfort are also important to encourage people to wear masks properly.

Users may report headaches, itchy faces, and difficulty breathing. Rising skin and temperature When wearing a mask.

If our mask is uncomfortable, it is likely that it will not be worn properly, which can contribute to the spread of Covid-19. Therefore, be careful not to be so uncomfortable that you have to remove the mask regularly. There is a risk that this will compromise all good work.

If the mask is not comfortable, you may not be able to wear it properly. Nong4 / Shutterstock

Find the best face mask

How do you make sure you are wearing the best face mask cover to prevent infection? We have worked with industry groups to address this issue, improve design, evaluate fabric filtration and raise awareness of the importance of three key factors.

Fortunately, our preliminary data is that reusable cloth masks and covers can achieve excellent filtration of particles and produce excellent seals to reduce the risk of leakage in different facial profiles. Is shown. The use of reusable face masks also reduces the growing problem of waste of disposable surgical face masks.

Based on World Health Organization guidance and our research, we can confidently wear new variants of the virus as long as the mask fits snugly and comfortably and leaks are minimal. ..

This article was originally published conversation Along Fiona Enriquez, Mia Cousins ​​Burleigh, And William McKay At UCL.Read Click here for the original article..