Family visit after COVID vaccination: Is the trip safe?

Experts do not agree when it is safe to go indoors and remove the mask. This is what Dr. Fauci and others are saying.

Is it safe to travel and visit my grandparents and other loved ones once I have been vaccinated?

According to experts, visiting a loved one is much safer with both vaccinations, but there are several factors to consider before abandoning public health measures such as masks and distance. And experts do not agree when it is safe to go indoors and remove the mask.

Like many, Angie Harmon and her grandmother were separated by COVID.

Francis lives in California and turns 100 in March. Angie wanted to take off from Maryland to mark a milestone with her family.

“I want to go, but I have to convince my family that it’s not safe to go,” said Angie Harmon. “I can’t put them at risk.”

Francis is currently vaccinated, but Angie is still waiting for her turn. She wants to visit once she has taken a shot.

“I think it [safe]”Harmon said. “Unless the health authorities say something else.”

Our Verify team brought the question to Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other top infectious disease experts.

“You still have to be careful,” Dr. Forch warned, pointing out some important concerns.

First, experts still do not know if vaccinated people can carry and infect COVIDs, even if they are protected. Second, the number of COVID cases remains dangerously high in the national community.

“You may be protected from a clinically recognizable disease, but you may still be infected and have the virus in your nasopharynx, which can spread to others,” Dr. Forch said.

Experts are also worried that the vaccine may be less effective for certain vulnerable groups, including people with immunodeficiency.

“My grandmother is old, so she may not have 95 percent protection,” Dr. Forch said. “She could have been 50% protected, which means she could be one of the unprotected people, and if she didn’t wear a mask, she could send.”

Dr. Forch states that people in Angie’s position need to maintain public health measures as much as possible after being vaccinated.

“Until the overwhelming proportion of the population is vaccinated, the level of virus in the community will still be quite high,” Dr. Forch said. “You shouldn’t travel unless you really need to travel. If she finds it a compelling reason to meet her [grandmother], Then you can’t say she shouldn’t, but she needs to be careful. Wash your hands, keep a physical distance, and wear a mask. “

After being vaccinated, health professionals do not fully agree on what is “safe”.

Dr. William Schaffner advises people to wear masks and distance when visiting loved ones, even if everyone is vaccinated. He says the United States needs to approach herd immunity before it changes.

“Being a public health person, I will take that special precaution,” said Dr. Schaffner. “Go to 70-80% of vaccinated people, and if you blow a clear whistle, the mask can come off.”

Dr. Schaffner believes that point can be reached by the end of summer.

Meanwhile, Dr. Stephen Kistler weighs the social and mental health benefits. He says that once people are vaccinated, the benefits of hugging a loved one may outweigh the risks in many situations.

“Given what we know about vaccines, encounters without indoor masks between fully vaccinated people carry a higher risk than many other activities we are willing to do every day. It shouldn’t be, “Dr. Kistler said. “If you are vaccinated, your parents are vaccinated. It is really important that you and they see. [each other], I think you can feel pretty confident about it. “

But Dr. Kistler says people still need to consider the vulnerabilities of their loved ones and the potential to carry COVIDs around their communities.

“Keep your attention and vigilance throughout the process of going to see them,” he said. “The costs you are paying are not necessarily yours. They often fall into people you don’t even see or notice. Grocery people and people on public transport. They too safely I want to make sure I’m doing my best to keep it. “

For months, Dr. Forch encourages Americans to perform a risk-benefit assessment before meeting a loved one and weigh the value of a visit against public health and the risks it may pose to your family. I’ve been doing it.

Our VERIFY team asked Dr. Fauci if the benefits of seeing a loved one up close after people were vaccinated are approaching a point where they outweigh the risks.

“As the months go by, more and more protection in the community will allow us to regain some of the rigors of public health measures,” Dr. Forch said of herd immunity.

“You don’t want to give them up altogether, but you want to use common sense,” he continued. “If the level of virus in the community is very low and the risk of getting infected is negligible, I don’t want to overdo it. I don’t want to give up completely, but I don’t want to overdo it.”

Dr. Forch also says that the risk is still very low if two generally young and healthy vaccinated people gather indoors without a mask.

“If both are vaccinated, it is very unlikely that you will get infected or have a clinical illness,” Dr. Forch said. “Yes, we’ve come to the point where the risk isn’t zero, but it’s actually very low.”

Experts agree that visiting loved ones, including vulnerable and elderly people, is very safe with all vaccinations. However, they do not fully agree when it will be safe enough to go indoors and remove the mask.

There are several risks to consider before abandoning public health measures, such as the potential for COVID to spread even if vaccinated, the current number of cases in your area, and the vulnerability of the viewers.