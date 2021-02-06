Millions of people under the age of 50 vaccinated against Covid from spring

Under the proposal discussed by the Minister, the roving vaccination team goes to work to ensure that the right group of people are vaccinated and to speed up deployment – ​​Stefan Rousseau / AFP

Millions of people under the age of 50 will be vaccinated in the workplace under a proposal being considered by the Minister to accelerate national expansion from spring, Telegraph You can disclose it.

Cabinet sources said ministers are discussing a “jab at work” plan to help vaccinate nearly 30 million young adults after vaccinations have been provided to the vulnerable and the elderly.

The government announced this week that it plans to vaccinate nine priority groups, which account for 99% of all coronavirus deaths, including those over the age of 50, by early May.

However, Whitehall sources said Saturday night that the pace of vaccination would mean that the target could be achieved by April.

Meanwhile, it appeared:

The minister is working on a “targeted” vaccine passport scheme to allow British people with jabs to return to their normal daily lives.

Private schools are preparing to extend the summer semester, fearing that the government’s attempt to return children to the classroom will fail.

British security agencies were asked to investigate one of the UK’s test suppliers for a relationship with a Chinese company accused of trying to collect and store the DNA of U.S. citizens in a U.S. Trade Representative report. I am.

The Ministry of Health has stated that additional tests will be available in more areas to control the spread of Covid-19 variants.

The UK GP will pay an additional £ 10 from the NHS for all home-based patients vaccinated against Covid-19.

Business lobby groups, trade unions and other organizations are understood to have submitted bids for where employees should be prioritized under the age of fifty.

The plan is to have front-line paramedics, teachers, homeless shelter staff, local government specific staff such as social workers, delivery drivers, supermarket workers, and people working in important factories such as food at the top of the vaccine line. I’m on the front line. Processing factory.

Other people, including prison officers, police officers, and even juries who have been forced to leave home to serve as juries, can also lead the line.

Under the proposals discussed by the Minister, the roving vaccination team will go to work to ensure that the right group of people are being vaccinated and to speed up deployment.

The government has announced that regular, rapid results of coronavirus testing will be more widely available to employees of companies with more than 50 staff who continue to work during the blockade.

Authorities said the move was part of an effort to “normalize” workplace tests and ensure the safety of people unable to work from home by identifying asymptomatic carriers for Covid-19.

The final decision on how to manage the second phase of vaccine deployment under the age of 50 will be made by the Government’s Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) within a few weeks.

However, the minister is already considering whether to rank the population by those who are at highest risk of catching the virus in the second deployment, pushing home workers behind the vaccine queue.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs last week that Phase 2 “can include targeted vaccination of people at high risk of exposure and those who provide key public services.”

“This could include first responders, the military, people involved in the judicial system, teachers, transport workers, and civil servants essential to a pandemic response.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also promised in the second wave of the jab that he would “want to reach out to all major workers who have regular contact with other people who may be exposed to the virus.” ..

The senior minister added that JCVI has not made a decision, but “this is definitely one of the options discussed, whether or not it is classified by a particular profession.”

A senior number 10 source emphasized that no decision was made on the second rollout, stating: “JCVI is considering the next step, analyzing evidence of behavior after 1-9 vaccinations.

“The basis of our approach, based on their advice so far, is that they should be vaccinated in the order in which they are most likely to go to the hospital or die of the coronavirus.”

As of Friday, the UK has given about 11.5 million people the first jab and aims to achieve 15 million vaccinations by February 15.