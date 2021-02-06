Three new areas have undergone a “surge” Covid test for door-to-door sales due to the discovery of a South African variant

After the South African variant is found, a door-to-door “surge” Covid test will be conducted on three new zip codes in the United Kingdom.

British people living in Sefton, Merseyside, and some areas of Bristol and South Gloucestershire can be tested after cases of variants not related to travel abroad have been identified.

6 Public members are being tested for Covid-19 at a mobile test unit in Fernhill Heath near Worcester. Credit: PA: Press Association

6 A mobile test unit was installed outside the White Heart pub in the area Credit: PA: Press Association

The Worcestershire County Council has confirmed that home test kits will be available to test as many people as possible.

Health officials are scrambling because it could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent a surge in South African stocks.

The Ministry of Health has stated that additional tests will be available in more areas to control the spread of Covid-19 variants.

The statement states: “There are additional tests available to control and control the spread of the Covid-19 variant in more regions.

“In collaboration with local governments, additional surge tests and sequences have been deployed in the target area around Worcestershire WR3, the Sefton PR9 area, and the areas of Bristol and South Gloucestershire where the Covid-19 variant was found.

“The surge test has been added to an extensive existing test to help monitor and control the spread of the virus in combination with memorizing hand and face space according to lockdown rules. Positive cases, It is a sequence of genomic data that is useful for understanding. Covid-19 variants and their spread within these regions.

“People living in the target areas of these locations are highly encouraged to have the Covid-19 test this week, whether or not they have symptoms. People with symptoms book the test in the usual way. Must. People without symptoms should visit the local government For more information, please visit the website. The Council website will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

“The surge test on Kent ME15, which started on Monday, is now complete.”

Scientists warned Mutation named 501YV2Is concerned about being at least 50% more contagious, and it is believed that there are hundreds of undetected cases in the country.

Only a few days after it was revealed that eight fraudulent cases of South African strains unrelated to overseas travel were detected in eight UK zip codes.

Earlier this week, a large-scale visit test of up to 350,000 people was launched in the fight against new stocks in the hotspot area.

A test of about 10,000 people in Maidstone, Kent was completed Thursday night.

Meanwhile, in Surrey, the walking test ended yesterday, with door-to-door delivery in Egham and Thorpe scheduled to begin on Saturday.

New varieties discovered

This was after a new mutant of Covid was detected in the UK, which caused competition to develop booster jabs.

Both new variants found in Bristol and Liverpool carry the E484K mutation, which scientists fear to reduce the protection provided by current vaccines.

This is the same change that has caused the most concern in South African and Brazilian variants.

Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed the threat, and government scientists and pharmaceutical companies are currently working on boost immunization against these new mutations.

6 Residents line up for inspection in Fernhill, Worcestershire, after the discovery of a South African variant Credit: PA: Press Association

6 Residents of this area are urged to undergo an urgent inspection Credit: PA: Press Association

6 Volunteers hand out Covid-19 home test kits to residents of Goldsworth and St. John’s

University Minister Michelle Donelan advised people in the affected areas to attack the cupboards and look for food, rather than going to stores and exercising at home.

She states:

“And they need to go out to exercise — can they do it indoors?”

Scientists at Oxford University said the jab deployment may have already begun to stop the spread of the virus, despite the surge in cases of new variants.

They found a 67% reduction in positive swabs among vaccinated people. This means that you can’t tell the bug.

Their findings, published in the respected medical journal The Lancet, also revealed that a single jab provides 76% protection for three months.

In Worcestershire, a mobile test unit is installed at the White Heart Pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester, for asymptomatic adults within walking distance.

The drive-through test site will open in the next few days and door-to-door testing will also be available.

The Worcestershire County Council said: “In collaboration with the NHS Test and Trace, we strongly recommend that anyone over the age of 18 who lives in the WR3 zip code and some WR9 zip codes take the Covid-19 test this week. Not

Dr. Catherine Coburn, director of public health in Worcestershire, encouraged locals in Worcester to be tested, “monitoring the virus in our community and spreading this variant.”

