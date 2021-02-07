Santa Clara County Authorities Suspended to Remember Severe COVID-19th Anniversary – CBS San Francisco

San Jose (CBS SF) — A year ago, Santa Clara County suffered the first death in the country due to an increased outbreak of COVID-19.

Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose issued a statement on Saturday commemorating the death of San Jose’s Patricia Daud and the unprecedented year that followed.

“A year ago today, February 6, 2020, our neighbor Patricia Dowd, who lives in San Jose, became the first victim of COVID-19 in American soil,” Rickard said in a statement. Stated. “Since she died, we have lost more than 1,500 friends, neighbors, loved ones, and 460,000 Americans in Santa Clara County.”

“As we continue to mourn our neighbors, our friends, and our loved ones who have been taken away from us, we gather through common suffering and evoke unusual powers.”

Daud was a 57-year-old senior manager of a Silicon Valley semiconductor company when he fell ill with flu-like symptoms in late January and died on February 6.

A few months later, tissue samples and examinations confirmed that her death was caused by COVID-19. This indicates the first known death from COVID-19 in the United States.

Since the early days of the COVID pandemic, Santa Clara County has been the epicenter of the Bay Area epidemic.

On Saturday, health officials in Santa Clara County reported that there had been 104,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among locals since the outbreak began.

The county also killed 1,523 people from the virus.