Orange County COVID-19 hospitalization, case rate continues to decline





Orange County reported 739 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the county to a total of 237,077 cases and 3,312 deaths. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals continued to decline, dropping from 1,233 to 1,164 on Friday, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 342 to 347. The positive test rate for OC was 10.9%, and the adjusted case rate per 100,000 population was 39. Adjusted ICU bed availability in the county state remained zero, with unadjusted numbers dropping from 11.1% on Friday to 9.6%, similar to Thursday. The state has created a metric tailored to reflect the differences in beds available to COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. The county has 53% ventilators. OCHCA also reported 18,824 tests on Saturday, for a total of 2,767,050. 197,272 collections have been recorded. Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said he was nervous about the Super Bowl weekend soaring again on Friday, despite the positive trends in case and positive rates. "I'm worried about the Super Bowl," Kim said. "The concern is that when I see the governor lift the curfew and see older relatives and family members vaccinated, I feel reassured that I haven't felt it for a long time because I'm generally euphoric. " "I might go out and interact in a dangerous way over the Super Bowl weekend, and I don't want to see us soar," Kim said, with some young adults relaxed. According to Kim, hospitals are stepping up vaccinations as the number of patients declines. "Why can they do that? Because the hospital bed census is down," he said. "You can lose your key teammates in your vaccination efforts (if you have spikes). That's not possible. You need to reinforce the momentum that has been struggling since the start of your vacation in November. there is." One of the fatalities reported on Saturday was a resident of a living support facility. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 360 residents of support living facilities and 858 residents of skilled long-term care facilities have died. Death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always immediately logged. The county's nursing home has reduced outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases identified in the last two weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 19 outbreaks in skilled long-term care facilities and 28 in living facilities that support the elderly. The county's health inequal quartile positive rate, which measures cases in poor areas due to the county's influence, dropped from 16.6% last week to 13.9%. To move from the top purple layer of the state's coronavirus regulation system to the less restrictive red layer, the county went to 4-7 new daily cases per 100,000 and a positive rate of 5% -8%. Needs improvement. 5.3% to 8%. Orange County COVID-19 hospitalization, case rate continues to decline







