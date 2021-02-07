Health
LA County Health Precautions for Super Bowl COVID-19 Spreader
Los Angeles County Public Health Service (LAPDH) officials continue to warn LA County residents to avoid the possibility of a Superspreading event over the Super Bowl weekend.
On Saturday, LADPH Director Dr. Barbara Feller warned residents not to host or attend the Super Bowl party on Sunday. Because they are “an easy opportunity for the virus to spread.”
“Despite some declines, we continue to experience widespread community infections in the county. Given the high number of cases, the most dangerous things people can do on Super Bowl Sundae tomorrow. The thing is to get together and enjoy the game with other people who don’t live with us, “Feller said.
Public health warns that the Super Bowl party could be a Superspreading event and encourages residents to enjoy this year’s Super Bowl without endangering themselves, friends, family and neighbors. I will.
“Although the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined, it remains high and we cannot afford to engage in dangerous activities that could spread the virus more easily,” the statement said on Saturday.
According to LADPH, another 4,860 COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County on Saturday, killing 193 people.
On Friday, LADPH Science Officer Paul Simon announced that an estimated 1,051,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the county.
According to Simon, just under 11% of all Los Angeles County residents over the age of 16 were first vaccinated with COVID-19 as of Friday, but only 2.6% of people in the same group were fully vaccinated. It has been.
LA County received 184,625 vaccinations this week, and Simon said using them for the second vaccination was a priority.
Simon estimated that as of Friday, 3-4 million people across the county were likely infected with COVID-19, although a cumulative total of over 1 million cases were identified. ..
As of Saturday, the county has accumulated 1,143,422 COVID-19 positive cases and 17,955 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the agency said.
“Don’t attend or host a party that could turn Super Bowl Sundae into Superspreading Sunday,” Feller said. “Instead, play games at home with the people who live with you, or virtually connect with friends and family online to prevent a surge in incidents.”
As of Saturday, there were 4,607 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 28% of whom were in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The test results are available to about 5.59 million people and 19% are positive on the test.
As of Tuesday, 9.1% of adult ICU capacity remains in the Southern California region, according to state health officials.
Residents are encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep them out of the crowd, stay home when sick, cover their faces, and stay physically separated from others outside the house. I am.
According to LADPH, 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, with a cumulative total of 23,904 cases reported since March 2020. These cases are:
- 17,984 * (+78) in Santa Clarita
- 41 in the Unincorporated Area of Bouquet Canyon
- 729 (+5) in unincorporated areas of Canyon Country
- 3,465 * (+ 10) in Castique
- 66 in the Unincorporated Area of New Hall
- 14 San Francis Skeet / Bowkei Canyon
- 15 in an unincorporated sand canyon
- 125 (+3) in the unincorporated area of Saugus
- 29 in the unincorporated area of Saugus / Canyon Country
- Stevenson Ranch 979 (+8)
- 290 (+4) in the Unincorporated Area of Valverde
- 167 in the Unincorporated Area of Valencia
There were 405 cumulative cases in nearby Acton and 236 (+3) in Aguadarcy.
* As of Thursday, February 4, public health officials have recorded a cumulative total of 1,956 cases at Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,425 at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.
According to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, as of Wednesday, February 3, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had 63 COVID-19 patients, but in March 2020, the hospital’s first case was Since it was reported, 1,034 patients have been discharged.
Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, a total of 123 coronavirus deaths were reported in the hospital, and at least 218 COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley since March 2020.
See all coronavirus coverage. Coronavirus infection rate – COVID-19 map
Do you have any news tips? (661) Call us at 298-1220 or email us at newstip @ hometownstation.com. Do not miss it.Break KHTS Santa Clarita News Alert It will be delivered directly to your inbox. Report a typo or error and send an email to [email protected]
KHTS FM98.1 and AM1220 are the only local radio stations in Santa Clarita. KHTS combines news, transportation, sports and features with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita News and Features Is delivered all day through our radio waves, our website, and various social media platforms. The KHTS National Award-winning Daily News Brief is currently read daily by more than 34,000 residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of Santa Clarita Valley and some of the high desert communities in Antelope Valley. The station streams talk shows on the web, potentially reaching viewers around the world. Follow @KHTSRadio Facebook, twitter,and Instagram..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]