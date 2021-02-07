LA County Health Precautions for Super Bowl COVID-19 Spreader

Los Angeles County Public Health Service (LAPDH) officials continue to warn LA County residents to avoid the possibility of a Superspreading event over the Super Bowl weekend.

On Saturday, LADPH Director Dr. Barbara Feller warned residents not to host or attend the Super Bowl party on Sunday. Because they are “an easy opportunity for the virus to spread.”

“Despite some declines, we continue to experience widespread community infections in the county. Given the high number of cases, the most dangerous things people can do on Super Bowl Sundae tomorrow. The thing is to get together and enjoy the game with other people who don’t live with us, “Feller said.

Public health warns that the Super Bowl party could be a Superspreading event and encourages residents to enjoy this year’s Super Bowl without endangering themselves, friends, family and neighbors. I will.



“Although the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined, it remains high and we cannot afford to engage in dangerous activities that could spread the virus more easily,” the statement said on Saturday.

According to LADPH, another 4,860 COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County on Saturday, killing 193 people.

On Friday, LADPH Science Officer Paul Simon announced that an estimated 1,051,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the county.

According to Simon, just under 11% of all Los Angeles County residents over the age of 16 were first vaccinated with COVID-19 as of Friday, but only 2.6% of people in the same group were fully vaccinated. It has been.

LA County received 184,625 vaccinations this week, and Simon said using them for the second vaccination was a priority.

Simon estimated that as of Friday, 3-4 million people across the county were likely infected with COVID-19, although a cumulative total of over 1 million cases were identified. ..

As of Saturday, the county has accumulated 1,143,422 COVID-19 positive cases and 17,955 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the agency said.

“Don’t attend or host a party that could turn Super Bowl Sundae into Superspreading Sunday,” Feller said. “Instead, play games at home with the people who live with you, or virtually connect with friends and family online to prevent a surge in incidents.”

As of Saturday, there were 4,607 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 28% of whom were in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The test results are available to about 5.59 million people and 19% are positive on the test.

As of Tuesday, 9.1% of adult ICU capacity remains in the Southern California region, according to state health officials.

Residents are encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep them out of the crowd, stay home when sick, cover their faces, and stay physically separated from others outside the house. I am.

According to LADPH, 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, with a cumulative total of 23,904 cases reported since March 2020. These cases are:

17,984 * (+78) in Santa Clarita

41 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Bouquet Canyon

729 (+5) in unincorporated areas of Canyon Country

3,465 * (+ 10) in Castique

66 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​New Hall

14 San Francis Skeet / Bowkei Canyon

15 in an unincorporated sand canyon

125 (+3) in the unincorporated area of ​​Saugus

29 in the unincorporated area of ​​Saugus / Canyon Country

Stevenson Ranch 979 (+8)

290 (+4) in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valverde

167 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valencia

There were 405 cumulative cases in nearby Acton and 236 (+3) in Aguadarcy.

* As of Thursday, February 4, public health officials have recorded a cumulative total of 1,956 cases at Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,425 at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.

According to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, as of Wednesday, February 3, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had 63 COVID-19 patients, but in March 2020, the hospital’s first case was Since it was reported, 1,034 patients have been discharged.

Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, a total of 123 coronavirus deaths were reported in the hospital, and at least 218 COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley since March 2020.

See all coronavirus coverage. Coronavirus infection rate – COVID-19 map

