Health
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — February 5: 101 new COVID-19 infections
February 5, 2021
Hawaiian health officials reported 101 new COVID-19 cases On Friday, it includes 64 inhabitants on Oahu, 25 on Maui, 3 on the Big Island, 1 on Lanai, and 8 out-of-state diagnoses.
So far, about 189,446 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on the island. According to the Ministry of Health..
Throughout the state, it was confirmed that 1.8% of the people tested last week have COVID-19. In Maui and Oahu, that figure was 2.4%. Oahu has been in Tier 2 of the reopening plan since October.
Source: Hawaii Ministry of Health, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency
Honolulu 7-day average
Tier 2 Current tier *
Number of cases every 60 days
2.4% test positive
Source: Honolulu City and County
* Current number of cases and test positive rates may not correlate with indicators set for a particular hierarchy, as counties must stay in the hierarchy for at least four consecutive weeks. And According to the resumption plan, meet the indicators for the next layer before proceeding.Honolulu City and County Reopening Strategy Details, and Restriction Details Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 And Tier 4 Can be found at oneoahu.org
Hawaii COVID-19 counties
Daily new COVID-19 case
Number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the United States
COVID-19 cases worldwide
Want to know more about Hawaii’s COVID-19? You can read all of Civil Beat Coronavirus coverageFind the answer to FAQ Or sign up E-mail newsletter update — All free.And check out the pictures of how community groups and volunteers have helped Our community scrapbook..
