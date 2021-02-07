LA County confirms nine new cases of MIS-C in children





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 4,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 193 additional deaths on Saturday, identifying nine new cases of multiorgan inflammation syndrome in children.

The county hospital had 4,607 coronavirus patients, 28% of those in the intensive care unit. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the latest figures since the outbreak of the pandemic have brought the county’s total to 1,143,422 cases and 17,955 deaths.

In the latest case of MIS-C, the total number of infected children in the county is 75, one of whom has died. MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19, and symptoms include persistent fever and inflammation of parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. .. All 75 children of MIS-C in LA County were hospitalized and 44% were treated in the ICU. Of the 75, 32% were under 5 years old, 39% were between 5 and 11 years old, and 29% were between 12 and 20 years old. Latin children account for 76% of reported cases.

While new infections and hospitalization rates for the day last month are steadily declining, authorities pay attention to Sunday’s Super Bowl when gathering at the bar to avoid repeating last year’s World Series and NBA Finals. I warn the public. Restaurants and private homes have been accused of contributing to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases. “Despite some reductions, we continue to experience widespread community outbreaks in the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “The most dangerous thing you can do tomorrow with Super Bowl Sundae is to get together and enjoy the game with other people who don’t live with you, given the large number of cases. It could turn Super Bowl Sundae into. Don’t attend or host parties. Super Spreader Sunday. Instead, enjoy games at home with the people who live with you, or virtually connect with friends and family online. , Please prevent the surge of incidents. “

Meanwhile, county officials reported on Friday that COVID-19 vaccination efforts are progressing slowly but steadily, but less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated and appointments for the first vaccination by next week. Said it was difficult to do. According to Dr. Paul, five large county-operated vaccination facilities will have a limited number of first doses on Monday, with the rest of the appointment reserved only for those who need a second dose. Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department.

According to Simon, the problem applies only to the county’s five megasites, but residents may run into problems elsewhere as all providers are addressing vaccine shortages. “Unfortunately, the biggest problems we continue to face with vaccination capacity are supply shortages and variability in the amount of vaccine we receive each week,” says Simon. “This is a national issue and makes planning difficult.” According to Simon, the latest figures show that there have been more than 1.05 million vaccinations in the county so far, including a second dose, just over 104,000. I will. This means that 2.6% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has ever been fully vaccinated. About 11% of the population over the age of 16 receive at least one dose. Due to the slow progress of the vaccination program, some residents are creative in finding ways to operate the booking system to access shots. Some people who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated will have a small chance of staying at the vaccination site and will have the remaining dose at the end of the day that must be given to avoid waste. Feller claimed to be the caretaker of children with disabilities this week, saying there was a problem with those who appeared at the vaccination site with a general Xerox letter identifying them as such. Simon outlined another way some people tried to cross the line to get the vaccine. According to Simon, people who received an email from the county about booking a second dose of the vaccine share their own web link in the email with their friends. “Even though they are not currently eligible for vaccination, they are planning their first dose afterwards.” “It’s important for people to understand that these actions deprive high-risk people who are currently eligible for vaccines access to vaccination,” Simon said. “If you identify these appointments, they will be cancelled. The general public is aware that using one of these shared appointments, anyone who is not qualified and displayed on any site will be rejected. I want to get it. “ He said he didn’t know how many people tried to cross the line like that, but “it was happening enough that we knew it so clearly.” “In some cases, it was done very carefully. I think it can be considered cheating,” he said. “And in other cases, I think people didn’t necessarily see it that way, as you know, they just saw every opportunity to get vaccinated.” Simon said the county is trying to find a way to modify the computer system to prevent such promises from being made. According to Simon, the county received 184,625 vaccinations this week, and Feller said earlier this week that the county plans to allocate more than next week, perhaps more than 200,000, but weekly shipments. Remains a mystery. Simon expressed his hope that supply would continue to grow and welcomed the establishment of a Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site in Los Angeles, California. The potential for approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in the coming weeks will also be a huge benefit, he said. — City News Service

