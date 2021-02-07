Los Angeles County Prioritizes Second Vaccination Next Week Due to Supply Shortage





Northridge, CA (KABC)-Five vaccination supersites in Los Angeles County have more capacity than vaccines. Starting Tuesday, the county will shift its priority from the first vaccination to those in need of a second vaccination. Manuel Martinez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the shift was being made for people who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and needed a second dose 21 days later. The state is struggling to get higher doses to inoculate the Californians who need it. For now, it’s for front-line healthcare professionals, people living in retirement homes, and people over the age of 65. After booking online, Mel Valladares was able to get her parents the first shot of the vaccine on the California State University, Northridge site. “I had a few problems with the first website, but the second website, My Turn, is really good. They like the service and it’s quick and easy. Wait 15 minutes and you’re done,” he says. I will. Said. What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See FAQ In eastern Los Angeles, people were waiting in line outside Clinica Monsenor Oscar A. Romero on Saturday. A staggering 40% of patients in the clinic tested positive for COVID-19, compared to a positive rate of 16.5% in the county. “Many undocumented people, many essential workers have come to Clinica Romero and they are dying,” said Carlos Bakerano of the clinic. Despite the imminent shortage of vaccines, state and local health authorities are hoping that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA. If so, it can help boost distribution and speed up the vaccination process. For now, those who receive the first dose of the vaccine are beginning to plan a better future. “I want to be with a girlfriend I haven’t seen in a year. It might mean wearing a mask and (physically) distance, but at least for now it’s better to look at each one. You’ll feel a little safe. Everyone knows that you still need to be careful, but you’re meeting other people. “ When the vaccine is fully available, supersites like Northridge will be able to receive up to 4,000 vaccines daily. Experts dispel false information and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

