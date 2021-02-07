Orange County reports 33 deaths from COVID-19





Orange County reported on Saturday 739 new coronavirus infections and 33 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus, in data released by the Orange County Healthcare Agency. The pandemic has killed 3,312 people throughout the county, but the cumulative number of cases is now 237,077. At the beginning of the weekend, 1,164 people were hospitalized for the virus, of whom 347 were treated in the intensive care unit. With 18,824 tests for the virus reported yesterday, the number of tests performed in the county during the pandemic was 2,767,050. Medical institutions estimate that 197,272 people in the county recovered after the fight against the virus. Orange County, in the purple (extensive) layer, averages 39 new cases per 100,000 residents per day for 7 days, with a positive test rate of 10.9%. There is a 7 day delay in these statistics. To move to the red (parenchymal) layer, Orange County needs to identify new cases with a test positive rate of 5% to 8% and less than 4 to 7 per 100,000 people. Soccer has been incorporated into some of the latest public service announcements aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus for the Super Bowl weekend. The California Public Health Service posted the following on Twitter: We are almost in the end zone. “ NFL too Invite 7,500 vaccinated health care workers Join the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, host Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in some cities in Orange County are: Santa Ana: 42,752 cases; 582 deaths

Anaheim: 39,585; 609 dead

Huntington Beach: 9,692 cases; 156 deaths

Costa Mesa: 8,301; 92 dead

Irvine: 9,573; 55 dead

Newport Beach: 3,419; 55 dead

Fountain Valley: 3,212; 54 dead

Laguna Beach: 749; less than 5 deaths The number of cases by age group and the subsequent number of deaths are as follows. 0 to 17: 24,255; 1 death

18-24: 32,871 cases; 6 deaths

25-34: 47,582 cases; 37 deaths

35-44: 37,107; 74 dead

45-54: 38,068 cases; 217 deaths

55 to 64: 29,749 cases; 440 deaths

65-74: 14,829 cases; 633 deaths

75-84: 7,440 cases; 792 deaths

85 years and older: 5,023 cases; 1,112 deaths Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc.. Information about the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine can be found at: occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-resources.. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

