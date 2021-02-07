Dallas County today reports 10 COVID deaths and 1,024 new cases on Saturday.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 10 people died And 1,024 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on February 6th. A total of 2,407 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 234,210.

This week, the county reported 228 deaths, the most deadly week since the start of the pandemic, and a total of 32,125 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides the first vaccination to those at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 37,243 COVID-19 vaccines were given at the Fair Park Mega Vaccine Clinic, which began surgery on Monday, January 11. DCHHS is scheduled to receive 9,000 doses from the state for surgery next week.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health.

A 90’s man who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman from the 90’s who was a resident of Lancaster. She had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city By Friday, 1,917 COVID-19 cases had been reported. Of the 23 cases reported in the last 48 hours, Dallas County has women aged 9, 14, 24, 34, 41, 65, 72 and 10, 15, 15, 26, 42, 45, 50, 57 years. Women were included. , 57 and 92 year old men. Residents of Collin County include women aged 1, 11, and 61 and men aged 2, 5, and 52.

Four cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who have not recently traveled outside the United States. Daily New Daily New for Week 4 of the CDC The provisional 7-day average of potentially confirmed cases (according to the date of test collection) was 1,362, which is 51.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatological patients admitted to a regional hospital during the second week (the week leading up to January 30, 2009).

During January, there were 9,231 COVID-19 cases in school-age children and staff reported by 755 separate kindergarten-to-high school schools in Dallas County. According to reports, 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 3,979 residents and 2,242 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas were diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 858 were hospitalized and 487 died. About 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 17 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.). A cumulative total of 383 residents and 190 staff in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of all inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local healthcare professionals determine the COVID-19 risk level (color-coded risk) and include hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as part of the guidelines for responding to activities during COVID-19 compliance. It is used as an index. During the period ending Friday, February 5, 818 patients received acute care in Dallas County for COVID-19. The number of visits to the emergency room for symptoms like COVID 19 in Dallas County was 443 over the same period, equivalent to about 18 people. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The latest modeling of UTSW shows 500-770 hospitalizations by February 16th. County officials say hospitals will continue to provide substantial care to COVID patients until the number of cases is significantly reduced and the overall management of the pandemic is improved.

“Today, there are 1,024 new positive cases to report and 10 more dead. At the end of this week, the average number of new cases each day decreased from the previous week and the number of deaths increased. So far, it’s been the most deadly week for three consecutive weeks. So far, we’ve had 37,243 vaccinations at Fair Park. Tomorrow is the Super Bowl, so this year’s celebration will be COVID. To prevent the spread, it is important to limit it to people living together. Use all the tools in the toolbox to control the spread, until the vaccine spreads more widely and reaches mass immunity. You need to have the best hope of keeping yourself and your community strong. If you haven’t already registered, register for vaccination. Also, regardless of the status of the vaccine, wear a mask and Avoid crowds, avoid gatherings and keep a distance of 6 feet. Make a small sacrifice to keep our country strong at this important time in the history of our community and our country. Is the responsibility of all of us. “ Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.