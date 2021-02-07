COVID-19: San Diego County reports 1,265 new cases, 35 deaths





San Diego (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 1,265 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths from the virus on Saturday. First COVID-19 Childhood Death Reported in San Diego County

After the sum of the incidents on Tuesday Came in at 926After 63 consecutive days with more than 1,000 cases, the pandemic appeared to be declining. On Wednesday, the San Diego County Health and Welfare Department reported 968 new cases, while Thursday reported 1,598 cases. Saturday’s report has boosted the total number of coronaviruses in the county to 245,334 cases and 2,812 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 24,279 tests reported on Saturday, 5% returned positive and the 14-day moving average rose slightly from 7.5% on Thursday to 7.7%. Until the most recent January 22nd, the percentage was over 10%. HHSA reported 1,183 patients with COVID-19 in county hospitals, of whom 353 were in the intensive care unit, with nearly 400 inpatients declining from two weeks ago, set on January 12. 621 less than the record 1,804 patients. Vaccine clinic planned for the local community

The number of ICU patients with COVID-19 decreased by 95 during the two-week period. There are 42 ICU beds with available staff in the county. The county health department reported 10 new community outbreaks on Friday, bringing the total to 73 and 394 last week. As more and more San Diegans are vaccinated against COVID-19, HHSA reminds the public that it is premature to stop using face coverings and social distances. The two FDA-approved vaccines have shown promising results in clinical trials, but it can take weeks for vaccination to be fully effective. It is unclear if vaccinated people could catch COVID-19 and spread it to unvaccinated people. Need volunteers with no medical experience at the San Diego vaccination site

Almost 12% of San Diegans over the age of 16 receive at least one of the two shots needed to develop antibody protection against the virus. About 2.2% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated. According to HHSA, the San Diego County coronavirus vaccination site has received 586,225 vaccinations and 411,565 vaccinations. “Vaccination Super Station” The 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine was given on Thursday at Petco ParkAnnounced by Nathan Fletcher, Chairman of the San Diego County Supervisory Board. San Diego County has the capacity to administer more than 20,000 vaccines a day and plans to increase it to 30,000 next week, but currently there is only a supply to administer about 10,000 vaccines a day.



