Residential restrictions cause confusion at Framingham vaccine sites

Elizabeth Papendolp was excited to hook a slot in Framingham for her 85-year-old mother to get her first coronavirus vaccine.

Her excitement diminished when she drove her mother in Dracut to the Keef Community Technical School on Saturday just to find out that her mother was not eligible for the vaccine because she was not a resident of Framingham. ..

“They said,’If you weren’t a resident of Framingham, you should have been canceled,'” Papendorp told Herald. “I said I didn’t. We weren’t the only ones.”

Some seniors who appeared at Kief School on Saturday soon learned that the place was to be restricted to urban dwellers. After waiting outside, they were still given the first shot, but were told that the city would not be able to book their second dose.

“It was a nightmare,” Papendorp said. “I wouldn’t have promised her there if I had been told,’only for the inhabitants of Framingham.'”

According to Mayor Yvonne Spicer, the accident occurred after the Framingham vaccination site was mistakenly posted on the state’s registration portal as available to anyone over the age of 75.

“The state portal has opened this up to everyone, and we had to go back and manually tell people,” they couldn’t get their shots there, Spicer said. I told Herald. “This is a private vaccination event, and for some reason, for Framingham residents, people are still getting confirmation.”

Eligible Framingham residents were first vaccinated. However, according to Spicer, the city eventually used additional doses left over from first responder vaccinations to people in other communities, such as Papendorp’s mother and those who came up from Easton. It is said that it was able to be contained.

Still, Spicer said the city “couldn’t guarantee” that there was a sufficient second dose for people outside the city, so he told him to look elsewhere for the next round. I was broken.

“There are 300 shots for the inhabitants of Framingham. There are about 75,000 people living in Framingham,” said Spicer. “This is a drop in the bucket compared to the work in front of us.”

The misconception at Framingham was the latest shot snuff that plagued the state’s Phase 2 vaccine deployment.

But as more vaccination sites come online, tens of thousands of new appointments are added each week, and more vaccines are expected, Spicer said, “it will be better.”

“Please be patient,” she pleaded. “Just be patient.”

Papendorp will soon be browsing the state’s online portal to book a second shot of his mother. This process is complicated by the fact that the mother needs to find a new site that offers the same type of vaccine that she received with Framingham.

“I’m happy she was able to take one dose,” Papendorp said. “This was really disappointing. I know it will be better — I hope it will be better.”