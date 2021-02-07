How Does the Comirnaty Vaccine Work?





The first phase Covid-19 vaccine supply from Pfizer-BioNTech will arrive in Malaysia on February 26th. Below are some frequently asked questions about Pfizer-manufactured Comirnaty vaccines answered by the Institute for Medical Research. Q: How does the Comirnaty vaccine react in the body? A: The Comirnaty vaccine uses messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine technology. The mRNA vaccine is composed of gene sequences that protect the mRNA from enzymatic reactions in the body and ensure that the mRNA can invade specific immune cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages in the lymph nodes near the injection site. The mRNA vaccine produces a unique protein called the spike protein, which can stimulate the body’s immunity without causing disease. After the peplomer is produced, the mRNA vaccine is enzymatically destroyed. The mRNA sequence does not enter the nucleus and does not contain intracellular genetic DNA material. Peplomers produced by the mRNA vaccine promote the formation of specific antibodies against Covid-19 and may react in the event of future Covid-19 infections. Q: Can Comirnaty vaccines change human DNA and genetics? A: No. Comirnaty vaccines cannot alter human DNA or genetics because mRNA does not enter the nucleus of the cell and does not react with DNA. Q: Can Comirnaty vaccines cause Covid-19? A: No. The Comirnaty vaccine does not use the live SARS-CoV-2 virus. Therefore, it does not cause Covid-19. Q: Who can get the Comirnaty vaccine? A: Anyone over the age of 18 can be vaccinated. Q: How many times do I need to get the Comirnaty vaccine? A: All individuals should be vaccinated twice with a 21-day interval between the first and second doses. Q: Who is not suitable for Comirnaty vaccination? A: Not suitable for vaccination: > Individuals with a history of serious allergies to certain foods, medications, or the environment that require hospital treatment. > Individuals who have experienced severe allergies after the first dose of the vaccine. > People who received a kidney transplant or an organ transplant such as a blood cell stem 3 months before vaccination. > Individuals receiving cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. > HIV patients with white blood cell count CD4 <200 cells / mL. > Pregnant women or those planning to become pregnant. > People who have a fever due to a viral or bacterial infection. > People who received monoclonal antibodies or plasma as treatment for Covid-19 3 months prior to vaccination. > People with low platelet levels.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos