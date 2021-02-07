Health
Faith: Is mRNA changing your DNA? -Orange leader
I wrote last week about the division that the COVID vaccine is causing among families, and I thought everyone had heard of the COVID vaccine mRNA. Upon further investigation, it seems that only a few have it.
The “m” in front of RNA stands for “messenger” and sounds exactly like that. A messenger in your body that conveys a message to others and expects them to carry out the message.
The CDC explains: “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine directs cells to make. a piece The so-called “peplomers” are found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is given to the muscles of the upper arm. When the instructions (mRNA) enter the immune cell, the cell uses them to make protein pieces. “
If you don’t know the above information, you probably haven’t heard that this is the first time mRNA has been used in a vaccine.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, they describe the vaccine as follows: “
I find it fascinating for scientists to understand these wonderful things that God created.
Colossians 1:16 “Everything in heaven and earth, whether visible or invisible, whether throne or ruler, ruler or authority, by him It was created.
All this research began 30 years ago. At that time, a few scientists began investigating whether vaccines could be made more easily. These scientists have learned how to modify mRNA so that it does not provoke a violent immune system response. That’s a scary idea!
Second, they learned how to encourage immune system cells to swallow mRNA as it passes through the blood.
Third, they learned how to induce those cells to make large amounts of important proteins.
Finally, they learned how to put mRNA in small capsules under a microscope to protect it from being destroyed by chemicals in the blood.
When antibiotics hit the market in the 1940s, they thought this was a breakthrough, but found that they were immunizing the system in that antibiotics didn’t work when they really needed it. .. It takes years to find something. Vaccines usually work It puts inactivated bacteria into the body to mimic the actual infection.
The mRNA vaccine tells cells to assemble viral proteins. These viral proteins train the immune system to recognize the virus and make antibodies against it. Therefore, mRNA is reprogramming our cells and systems.
Does every time I get a new program upgrade on my computer always seem to have some glitches? According to Geekwire, Bill Gates said: “With advances in tools such as artificial intelligence and gene-based editing technology, we have the opportunity to build this new generation of health solutions and make them available to everyone on the planet, and I am very pleased with this. “I’m excited,” Gates said in a keynote speech at the American Society for the Promotion of Science’s annual meeting in Seattle.
When my mother got cancer, she agreed to some experimental treatment. After those treatments, she seemed unable to walk consistently. One day she said she couldn’t. The other day she said it hurts too much, and the other day she just gets out of her wheelchair and walks? I don’t know if she received mRNA therapy, but I know they have been testing cancer patients with mRNA for the past 30 years.
The doctor told us that the brain was sending false signals to her legs. Did she take the mRNA test, and did it malfunction her signal?
Science Magazine Kenger BarIn July 2019, it is called the “hidden layer of genetic regulation” and affects everything from cancer to memory. One excerpt state: M6A (methyl group-a simple chemical unit-bonded to the adenine bases of several RNA molecules) has also been found to be important in the brain. Through its leader, it controls the exact timing of new neuronal formation during mouse development, allowing axons to regenerate after nerve injury. The changes also enhance memory.When his team knocked out a gene6Mouse readers, otherwise normal animals, had memory impairment.
So is mRNA changing your DNA? I do not know.
In the words of King David in Chronicles 21:13, David said to God: Let me fall into the hands of the Lord for His mercy. is Great; but don’t let me fall into the hands of humans. “
Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director of Meals on Wheels
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]