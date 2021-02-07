The lesser-known benefits of taking omega 3 are:





Omega 3 fatty acids are very important to our body. It is known to be endowed with some amazing health benefits. There are basically three types of omega 3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA, and DHA. And our body does not make omega 3 fatty acids by itself. Therefore, it is imperative to get this important element from our diet. There are some foods that naturally have omega 3, which has also been added to some fortified foods. Other marine products such as fish, salmon, herring, sardines and tuna are excellent sources of omega 3. Besides fish, flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, canola oil, soybean oil, cod liver oil, krill oil, and eggs are everywhere. With the goodness of omega 3 fatty acids. Let’s see how omega 3 helps maintain physical health: 1. Reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Ensure a high dietary intake of omega 3 fatty acids to avoid the risk of AMD. DHA is an important structural component of the retina. Therefore, the inclusion of omega 3 is important for DHA to protect the eyes from dryness and promote proper drainage of intraocular fluid, thereby reducing the risk of glaucoma and high intraocular pressure. To significantly improve your eyesight, prepare foods rich in omega 3. 2. Beneficial to cardiovascular health: Eat foods rich in omega 3 as it lowers triglycerides, lowers blood pressure, raises “good” HDL cholesterol, and prevents the formation of harmful blood clots and plaques in the arterial wall. .. Good, healthy heart. 3. Beneficial for Rheumatoid Arthritis: If you are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis or are trying to avoid becoming a victim of this chronic disease, omega 3 is highly recommended. Taking a timely omega 3 supplement with the necessary arthritis medication will relieve chronic pain, acute stiffness, and joint swelling. 4. Beneficial to brain health: DHA accounts for about 40% of the polyunsaturated fatty acids in the brain. Therefore, omega-3 supplements are absolutely essential to avoid ADHD, cerebral palsy, and autism. Omega 3 fatty acids are known to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, depression and anxiety. Proper intake of omega 3 supplements is known to be beneficial for mood swings. Patients suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are required to eat a lot of foods rich in omega-3. 5. Useful for fighting autoimmune diseases: Autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis are fighting with consistent and proper intake of omega-3 fatty acids. can do.

