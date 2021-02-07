Women at high risk of fatal nocturnal cardiac arrest: study





New proposals suggest that women are at greater risk of suffering sudden death from cardiac arrest at night than men Research.. The survey results were published in the journal “Heart Rhythm”. The study, led by the Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention at the Smit Heart Institute, found for the first time that women are more likely to suffer from sudden death from cardiac arrest than men during the night hours. “Sudden death at night is a perplexing and catastrophic phenomenon,” said Dr. Smeet Chu, MD, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention. “I was surprised to discover that being a woman is an independent predictor of these events,” Chugh added. Medical professionals are a mystery because most patients are in a resting state with reduced metabolism, heart rate, and blood pressure during these late hours, Chu said. Sudden cardiac death (also called sudden cardiac death) is an electrical disorder of the heart rhythm that stops the heart beating. People often confuse sudden cardiac arrest with a heart attack. However, a heart attack is caused by the accumulation of cholesterol plaques that cause obstruction of the coronary arteries. Also, unlike a heart attack, most people have symptoms, but sudden cardiac death can occur in the absence of a warning sign. Another major difference is that most people survive a heart attack and only 10 percent survive out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Of the approximately 350,000 people affected by this condition each year in the United States, approximately 17% to 41% occur at night between 10 pm and 6 am. In this study, Chugh and his team examined the records of 4,126 patients, with 3,208 sudden cardiac arrests during the day and 918 at night. Patients suffering from cardiac arrest at night were more likely to be female than during the day. Further research is needed, but researchers suggest that respiratory components may cause increased risk at night in women. Chu’s study also showed: 1. 25.4% of the women surveyed had cardiac arrest at night, compared to 20.6% of men. 2. The prevalence of lung disease was significantly higher in people who had cardiac arrest at night than in those who had cardiac arrest during the day. 3. Those who had cardiac arrest at night had a higher prevalence of previous or current smoking history. “The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma was found to be significantly higher in patients with sudden cardiac arrest at night than in daytime, regardless of gender,” said Pauline of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Study. Said Chu, who is also Harold Price Chairman. “Some of the drugs that affect the brain can suppress breathing, but we’ve also found that they’re used significantly more at night than during daytime cardiac arrest,” Chugh added. I did. Based on these findings, this study report is prescribed by prescribing physicians to high-risk patients, especially women, for the management of drugs that affect the brain, such as sedatives and pain and depression. It suggested that you might want to be careful when recommending medicine. “This important study may better guide physicians and the broader medical community to make healthier, science-backed recommendations in treating this difficult condition,” he said. Dr. Christine Albert, MD, MPH, and Lee and Harold Kapelovitz, MD, Department of Cardiology, Smit Heart Institute, chaired cardiology. “This is also a necessary continuation of gender-based research that defines much of the field of cardiology,” Albert concludes. This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos