Stay vigilant against Covid | Local News

This means the country is out of the forest, even though Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Pallaslam did not record a new case of Covid-19 from a sample taken over three days of Trinidad and Tobago. Say not.
Parasram was speaking at yesterday’s virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
On Friday, the ministry reported that no new cases were detected in samples taken between February 2nd and February 4th.
Parasram said yesterday that about 231 samples were tested during that period.
“That’s a good sign,” he said. “During that particular period, we tested about 231 samples … these samples were taken from individuals who presented the institution with certain viral-like symptoms that belonged to the category of acute viral or respiratory illness. It was, or severe respiratory illness. In those individuals, none of all the people tested returned positive during that period. “
Paraslam reminded the country that the virus is still circulating. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have Covid in the country. There are currently 230 active cases, and people with virus-like symptoms come to the facility and are tested, perhaps by tomorrow, and more. I am confident that we will cover some cases. “
Vaccine frontline defense
Regarding preparations for implementing a vaccination program, Pallaslam said the ministry is conducting simulated training with senior staff on how vaccines are deployed from storage to delivery to patients.
“We have elaborated the process from arrival to administration in our national vaccine program.”
Also during the briefing, Michele Monteil, a professor of immunology at the University of the West Indo Islands (UWI), advised the general public to obtain the vaccine when it became available.
She said this is the way the world can begin to return to some resemblance to normal.
“We really need to do two things. We need to provide the majority of the population with a sufficient level of protective immunity against (virus), reducing the transmission of the virus from person to person. You need to. The best way to achieve this is by vaccination. “
Monteil said Israel has already vaccinated 90% of the elderly population over the age of 60 with the Pfizer vaccine.
“And what they were able to tell us was that the number of post-vaccination infections in the population dropped sharply, so there is real evidence that the Pfizer vaccine is working,” she said. Said.
District health visitors to Penny Ramlaghan from the Eastern Community Health Department also emphasized the importance of vaccination.
She said that the vaccine has historically proven to be effective and has successfully combated many other deadly illnesses.
“Vaccination is our first line of defense,” she said.
“Throughout history, vaccination has been our ammunition in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. We not only vaccinate to protect our children, but also our future, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren. I will vaccinate you to protect you.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is the primary line of defense in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The Covid-19 vaccine adheres to the Covid-19 protocol, including wearing masks, social distance, hand cleaning, and hand disinfection. Together, it will help us win this war against Covid-19. “
