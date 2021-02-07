A vegan diet is better than a Mediterranean diet due to diabetes and weight loss





Are you on a Mediterranean diet to lose weight? You need to be careful. A groundbreaking new study shows that people on a vegan diet are more likely to lose weight than people on a Mediterranean diet. Read again- Diabetic women under the age of 55 at risk of heart disease; know what to include in your diet “Vegan diets are more effective at weight loss and cholesterol control than the Mediterranean diet,” the study authors reportedly said. Read again- A green Mediterranean diet may benefit people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease Mediterranean diet or vegan diet – which is better? The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, states that participants lost an average of 6 kilograms. Vegan foodCompared to the Mediterranean diet, which has no meaningful changes. Read again- Weight Loss: Dancing the Road to Fitness in Zumba Hana Kahleova, a researcher on the Medical Commission for Responsible Health, a non-profit organization in the United States, told the media: Randomized trials did not compare relative efficacy. “ Health benefits backed by the science of vegan food A low-fat vegan diet has several health benefits. Some of them include: 1. Vegan diet has excellent body composition 2. Helps insulin sensitivity 3. A vegan diet also maintains cholesterol levels 4. Promote Weight loss By controlling metabolism 5. A vegan diet also helps manage diabetes 6. It is rich in certain nutrients that are essential to the body 7. It helps keep your kidneys healthy 8. A vegan diet can also protect you from certain types of cancer 9. It is related to reducing the risk of heart disease 10. Also, if you are suffering from arthritis, you may benefit from a vegan diet This is what the survey found In this study, the team randomly assigned participants who were overweight and had no history of diabetes to a vegan or Mediterranean diet in a 1: 1 ratio. 16 weeks, half of the participants Low-fat diet Eliminate animal foods and focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. The other half started with a Mediterranean diet according to the PREDIME D protocol, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, low-fat dairy products, and extra virgin olive oil, limiting or avoiding lean meats and saturated fats. It was. The study found that each diet within 16 weeks: 1. Weight Loss: Compared to participants on the Mediterranean diet, participants on other diets lost an average of 6 kilograms (or about 13 pounds). 2. Fat mass: participants on the vegan diet also lost 3.4 kg (about 7.5 pounds) more fat on the vegan diet. 3. Visceral fat: Participants in the vegan diet saw a significant reduction in visceral fat. 4. The vegan diet reduced total cholesterol levels and LDL cholesterol levels by 18.7 mg / dL and 15.3 mg / dL, respectively, but the Mediterranean diet did not significantly change cholesterol. 5. Also, blood pressure dropped on both diets, Mediterranean diet, The researcher said. What are you looking for? Plan your diet and get healthy faster than ever before. Always Remember-Diet is just to keep you healthy, not just to lose weight. Release date: February 7, 2021 16:45







