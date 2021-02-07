National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day reminds us of the serious costs of inequality

These rigorous statistics underscore the importance of National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day.It was born from a collaboration between Black advocacy group To stop the spread of HIV in the community. In 2001, when National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day was first recognized, the nature of HIV transmission in the United States was changing. African Americans are increasing the number of people newly diagnosed with the virus and those who have died of the disease. At the same time, new antiretroviral drugs are available to treat HIV, promising to make HIV a chronic and manageable disease. In some communities it worked.

However, these treatments were expensive and, as activists predicted, access to them could be low among the black community. Advances in science have encountered racial disparities in the United States and exacerbated inequality. This history shows that biomedical interventions, such as antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV and vaccines against coronavirus, have made some progress in the fight against epidemics, but in the first place some communities have been affected by the disease. It shows that it rarely changes the underlying inequality that makes it more vulnerable.

Since AIDS was first identified by doctors in 1981, African-American AIDS activists have played an important role in the fight against the disease. Like many of their white counterparts, African-American AIDS activists have taught others to promote HIV testing and stop the virus infection through condoms and clean needles. But they also tackled AIDS in the larger context of people discovering or endangering the risk of HIV. Thus, their work is rooted in a vision of health justice that aims not only to stop HIV, but also to combat the social illnesses and inequality that surround HIV.

One of the country’s first Black AIDS services organizations was founded in Philadelphia in 1985 by infectious disease nurse Rashidah Abdul-Khabeer and public health worker Wesley Anderson with experience in tracking sexually transmitted diseases. Educating blacks about sexual health issues (BEBASHI) is especially for poor working-class black women whose lives have been destabilized by hollowing out industries, shrinking welfare nations, and militarized police in the community. Focused on the fight against HIV / AIDS.

The group dispatched staff and volunteers to Philadelphia’s predominantly black district street corners and public housing projects. It found that women who depended on their male partners were at risk of HIV through physical and sexual violence. Also produced by BEBASHI in the late 1980s Educational film It showed in a dramatic way the link between intimate partner violence and increasing epidemics.As scholar JT Roane observed, in telling these stories, the film assembled the HIV risk of poor black women. “Within a wider area of ​​violence and economic and social isolation.”

African-American AIDS activists have also turned to ways in which racialized mass imprisonment promotes the spread of HIV and prevents people with the virus from receiving the care they need. Katrina Haslip was one such activist. She grew up in a family of 11 children in Niagara Falls, New York. As an adult, she began injecting drugs and supported herself with sex work. She was HIV positive and saw a woman while spending time on suspicion of pickpocketing at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. “Die in their cells and hospital” There was little information about the illness that was killing them.

In 1988 She became an early leader The Bedford Hills AIDS Counseling and Education (ACE) program was organized to educate women on the institution about AIDS. After her release, Haslip worked on ACE-OUT, a similar program for HIV-positive women leaving prison, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the AIDS case definition based on the method presented by the disease. I was upset. In men, therefore, many women with AIDS were inadvertently prevented from being properly diagnosed. Haslip himself died in 1992, Just a few months before the changes take effect.

Greg Smith, a black gay man with AIDS who was imprisoned in New Jersey from 1987 to his death in 2003, also spoke to people living with the disease. Smith was sentenced to five years of robbery when he was accused of biting a security guard in his hand in 1989 with the intention of transmitting HIV. Although the virus does not spread through saliva, Smith was convicted of an attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.He wrote about his plight HIV positive prisonersIncludes his own struggle to ensure adequate medical care.

This work has abolished the law that criminalizes HIV infection and has energized outside activists to advocate the humane treatment of prisoners by AIDS. Some of those same activists Waheedah Shabazz-ElA black Muslim woman and a founding member of Positive Women’s Network-USA, she helped secure the deal in 2008.o Make condoms available in separate system prisons..

African-American AIDS activists have also worked and replaced activists around the world, especially in the most endemic African countries. For example, in South Africa HIV positive rate It rose from less than 1% in 1990 to a staggering 22.4% by the end of the decade. The Health Global Access Project (GAP) when antiretroviral drugs made HIV a manageable disease for those who could afford it, while the number of cases in sub-Saharan Africa surged in the late 1990s and early 2000s. ) There are now hundreds of activists working with Coalition. Black protesters during a demonstration after a demonstration demanding “AIDS drugs for Africa”.

Throughout the campaign, they connect their struggle with the struggles of people around the world, “Stop medical apartheid from South Africa to Philadelphia” From “From Botswana to the Bronx.” In 1999, they succeeded in putting pressure on President Bill Clinton to withdraw a trade policy in favor of the pharmaceutical industry, allowing poor countries to manufacture or acquire cheap generics to treat HIV and AIDS. Was blocked. A few years later, when President George W. Bush announced billions of dollars in new funding to fight AIDS in Africa. Those same activists were delighted.

Over the last decade, there are several stories of AIDS activity that have been popular for several years, including the HBO movie “The Normal Heart” and the David France documentary “How to Survive a Plague.” However, these are primarily composed of white gay men and tell the story of a group focused on epidemic biomedical solutions. “Now drag it onto your body.” That work was important, but it doesn’t make up the whole picture of AIDS activity in the United States — far from it.

Recognizing the contribution of African-American activists to the fight against HIV / AIDS is not just about telling a more diverse or complete story. It is also about how epidemic diseases work and strengthen existing inequality.