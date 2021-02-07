When will the UK Covid lockdown be unlocked? 3 scenarios | Coronavirus

There is growing hope that Britain may soon put off the worst Covid-19. A year after the disease paralyzed the country, killed more than 100,000 people, closed schools and universities, and succumbed to the NHS, there are now signs of hope.

Most optimism comes from the UK vaccination program, and as a result, Inoculation of more than 10 million people In the last two months alone, we aim to vaccinate the entire adult population later this year.

The nightmare of the blockade of the country may be over. But when exactly? And what are the pitfalls ahead? Let’s look at three scenarios that focus on the potential of the nation in early May.

Optimist view

Following the success of the national blockade and vaccine program, most scientists believe that Covid’s deaths, hospitalizations, and routine cases will plummet by the end of April. Schools and universities will be reopened, non-essential shops will be reopened, and travel flexibility within the UK will be greatly increased.

However, such a scenario only occurs if the UK continues to be vaccinated at the current impressive 2.5 to 3 million doses per week.

“To maintain such a campaign, we need a place where thousands of people can be vaccinated every day. Some people are willing to be vaccinated. Individuals who can be vaccinated. We trained and guaranteed the supply of vaccines, “said Professor Linda Bold of the University of Edinburgh.

“The first three factors are fine, but the fourth factor, the supply of vaccines, is a concern. I’m generally confident, but we need to be very confident in the supply line. there is.”

Another important concern is the reopening of schools. This is very likely to cause an increase in the number of cases, and scientists carefully monitor the infection rate. There is also concern that the infection rate (R number) may be pushed up to 0.5 when restarted. So, after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, are there enough people in the protectorate to counteract the rise and curb R? Most scientists believe that the prospect of improving the lives of school children is worth the risk.

Children in the classroom last September: The timing of school reopening is important to mitigate new spreads of the disease. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

A compromise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under strong pressure from the Tories right wing to lift all Covid restrictions in order to open the economy in time. Local elections and Scottish elections May 6th. Scientists warn against such movements. That’s because it leaves millions of older and vulnerable people still vulnerable to catching severe cases of Covid.

Last summer, Johnson released the country from the blockade too early. The move brought about the rapid arrival of a second wave of illness. If he repeats this mistake, by May of this year, pubs, restaurants and other public places were open, and as the virus broke out, Covid-19’s fell sharply in March and April. The number of cases may start to increase again. Spread again.

Professor John Edmonds of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine said: Later, he added, a return to the blockade and an increase in social distance would be needed.

“The problem is, by May, only those who are at the highest risk of getting a serious illness should be vaccinated, and those who are responsible for most of the viruses should not be vaccinated, as a good measure. We still don’t know how effective vaccines are in limiting the transmission of the virus. It will also be an important factor in determining how the UK summer will develop. “

Staff will accompany Covid patients. Scientists fear that new viral variants could evade current vaccines. Photo: Tom Pillston / Guardian

at the worst case

The biggest concern for most scientists is the creation and spread of new variants of the Covid-19 virus. In particular, mutations that may circumvent the protection provided by currently offered vaccines.

“It’s a nightmare scenario,” Edmonds said. “And I don’t think it’s unrealistic.”

Currently, major travel restrictions are imposed to prevent the arrival of mutant viruses such as: South African variantMany researchers are afraid that they may circumvent the protection provided by current vaccines. The important thing is that these need to be imposed for a long time. This suggests that foreign holidays are not common this year. However, the UK also needs to monitor and scrutinize its population to detect new variants that may emerge within its population. As a result, the blockade of the country will be revived if new tensions of concern become apparent.

According to this dark scenario, life will change little after three months if new and alarming variants continue to emerge.

That point was also emphasized by Professor Martin Hibard of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine. “My main concern is that there are new strains of virus that overcome the preventive effects of previous infections and vaccines, which means that we need to develop a new vaccine and then re-vaccine everyone. In the long run, Covid-19 can have the same effects on society as influenza, and with annual vaccination, it stays home when it gets sick, which will be fatal for years to come. I admit that I will be. “