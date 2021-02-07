Oxford Jab Prevents Serious Illness and Death Among SA Variants – Principal Investigator





The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine may not be able to significantly reduce the number of cases, but it will protect against death and serious illness as South African variants prevail, the lead study behind the jab Said.

A study of the E484K mutation in coronavirus, scheduled to be published on Monday, suggested that the vaccine provides limited protection against the mild illness caused by the strain.

However, AstraZeneca states that early data from this study show that jabs can protect against serious illnesses caused by strains. The study, first reported by the Financial Times, involved about 2,000 people, most of whom were young and healthy. On Sunday, Professor Sara Gilbert, a senior researcher on the Oxford team, said the current vaccine is “decreased in effectiveness against some mutant viruses.” But she added: “It may not be possible to reduce the total number of cases, but there is still protection against death, hospitalization and serious illness.” She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Maybe it won’t reduce the number of cases that much, but it still doesn’t show death, hospitalization, or serious illness. “This is very important for the healthcare system, even if you have a mild asymptomatic infection to prevent people hospitalized with Covid.” (PA graphics) Professor Robin Chatok, who leads the Covid-19 vaccine research at Imperial College London, cautioned against the early findings of the study. He told BBC Breakfast: “This is a very small survey of just over 2,000 people and is not publicly available and can only be determined from press releases and press releases, but it has no effect on mild or moderate illness. Is of some concern. “ He continued. “Oxford and other groups are already working on vaccines against these variants … they need to keep updating their vaccines to stay ahead of the virus.” Professor Gilbert said her team now has a “working version of the South African spike sequence,” hoping that it will be in control by the fall. She continued. “We are not yet ready to vaccinate people, but since all developers are using platform technology, these are ways to make vaccines that can be adapted very quickly. “This year, we expect to show that the new version of the vaccine produces antibodies that recognize the new mutants, which is very similar to working on the flu vaccine. “It seems to be released in the fall.” A study of South African variants will be conducted after a study published on Friday showed that Oxford / AstraZeneca jabs are effective in combating the new British coronavirus variant. Andrew Pollard, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases and immunity in the Oxford vaccine trial and a senior researcher, said: A new variant, B117, that has caused a surge in disease throughout the UK since late 2020. “

