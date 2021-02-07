Tom Hanks’ Covid-19 diagnosis urged people to take stricter precautions





Celebrities can play a major role in encouraging people to behave in good health. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks proved this when he disclosed last year’s Covid-19 diagnosis. According to a new study, his social media posts have changed people’s behavior towards viruses. Read again- Here’s how COVID-19 affects liver cancer patients and treatment: The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he was in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson in March 2020. They were there to shoot a new biopick at Elvis Presley, where the actor is cast as Elvis’ manager.Forrest Gump actor as well as his COVID-19 diagnosis Social media provided fans with updates on his and his wife’s Covid-19 experience during the updated quarantine phase via Twitter. Read again- Vitamins and potential antivirals may be able to fight COVID-19 The day after Hanks posted news about the Covid-19 diagnosis on social media on March 11, 2020, a team of researchers at Penn State University in the United States surveyed about 700 people who knew their attitude and behavior towards the virus. .. Read again- Pregnant women, minors do not get Covid-19vax in Maharashtra Almost half of the people who have heard about Hanks’ social media posts report that their attitudes and behavior towards the virus have changed. People inspired by Tom Hanks’ revelation take stricter precautions They said Hanks’ diagnosis “brought out the reality of Covid-19” and broadened his understanding of the severity of the situation and susceptibility to the disease, a study published in the Health Communication magazine said. Participants also reported experiencing a variety of emotional reactions, including surprise, fear, anger, sadness, and hope, after hearing the news that the actor was infected with Covid-19. Hanks’ disclosure of the diagnosis of Covid-19 has led some respondents to seek more information and take stricter precautions. Jessica Goal Mirick of Pennsylvania State University said celebrities can often have a greater reach than typical scientists, doctors, or health departments. “If they encourage positive changes in health behavior, it can serve as a de facto public health intervention,” IANS quoted as she said. After recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks donated his plasma to help others survive the disease.Tom Hanks also revealed what he would take in December COVID19 vaccine Publicly avoid fear and instill faith in people with his wife Rita Wilson. Celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were one of the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus and confirmed the diagnosis on social media. Below are the celebrities who have revealed a coronavirus infection. Dwayne Johnson WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, his wife, and his two daughters all tested positive for Covid-19 last September. The star revealed the news in a video uploaded to Instagram. Ellen DeGeneres American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres confirms that she tested positive for COVID-19 in December, “feels good now” and follows “all appropriate CDC guidelines.” I used Twitter for this. pic.twitter.com/8pKdgCXY1z -Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan Veteran Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanabati Hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 in July. The 77-year-old actor stayed there for two weeks. His son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwariya Lai Bachchan were also positive and were admitted to the hospital. T 3590-I tested CoviD positive .. moved to hospital .. hospital notification authority .. family and staff were tested, results awaited ..

Anyone who has approached me in the last 10 days should test for themselves. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020 Malaika Arora Bollywood actress Malaika Arora announced a Covid-19 positive test in September 2020. She seems to have been infected while filming the best dancer on the reality show India, where she is a judge.













