Covid-19: Government should ban the use of shisha in Ghana





A policy document on the use of Covid-19 and tobacco by the Faculty of Public Health, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology calls for a ban on the use of shisha in Ghana to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He also called for a ban on the sale and import of tobacco products, including tobacco, during Covid-19, noting that the disease is a respiratory illness and that tobacco can exacerbate symptoms and worsen outcomes. .. A document prepared in August 2020 and copied to Ghana News Agency reports the key results of the Rapid Response Survey (Covid-19 and Tobacco Project) and investigates tobacco use and tobacco control in Covid-19. Created to do. While building existing multilateral cooperation. The study was conducted by Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Divine Darlington Logo, and Patricia Amoah Yirenkyi, funded by the UK Global Challenges Research Fund and additional funding from the University of Edinburgh’s Scottish Funding Council Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF). it was done. The document states: “The use of shisha is widespread among young people and involves sharing the same mouthpiece that can be a pathway for SARS-Cov-2 infection and other infectious diseases.” It urged the government to raise tobacco taxes, ideally by 50 percent, to generate income to support the resulting health care delivery of Covid-19. “It is very necessary to raise tobacco taxes to make money available to treat people suffering from tobacco-related illnesses and Covid-19.” The document stated that this would reduce tobacco use among young people, as they were sensitive to the high prices of tobacco products. Tobacco remains the most common tobacco use, pipe smoking (shisha), chewing, sniffing, smokeless tobacco, and Ghanaian “tawa” use, and the latest 2014 demographics and health surveys report the epidemic of tobacco smoking. 4.8% of men and 0.1% of women said they did. Regional trends continued to show high prevalence from northern Ghana – 31.2 percent, 22.5 percent and 7.9 percent in the Upper East, Northern and Upper West regions, respectively. According to documents, recent data show that nearly one in ten junior high school students use all forms of tobacco products. Current tobacco use, from existing evidence, can affect the severity of Covid-19, so the government puts the risk of infectious and non-communicable diseases on the overall health and well-being of the population. He said it needed to be integrated.

