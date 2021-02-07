The county has more than 3,500 COVID cases

Connect with us

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in Union County increased to 3,501 on Saturday, reporting cases in 19 new regions. There were 2,715 confirmed cases in the county on Saturday, an increase of 17 from Friday, and an increase of 2 possible cases from Friday by 2.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to be a confirmed case and a positive antigen (rapid) test to be a possible case.

The number of active cases increased by one, reaching 219 on Saturday. They represented 6.3% of all locally identified cases, including 188 confirmed cases and 31 possible cases. Union County, which is believed to have recovered from the virus on Saturday, had 3,188 inhabitants, an increase of 18 from Friday.

According to city-level COVID data from the Arkansas Health Improvement Center, cases increased again over the week in most cities in Union County. The data will be updated until February 1st. Less than 10 cases have been identified at Lawson, and Felsenthal has not been listed by ACHI in Union County municipalities.

As of February 1, 22 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Karion, which is equivalent to 5% of the city’s population, according to ACHI data. 2,438 cases have been identified in El Dorado, 136 of which accounted for 8% of the city’s population last week. 70 cases have been identified in Hutttig, which represents 6% of the city’s population. 205 cases have been confirmed in Junction City, which is equivalent to 8% of the population. Twenty-five cases have been identified in Mount Holly, accounting for 7% of the population. Forty-seven cases have been identified on the no frets, accounting for 9% of the population. Smackover confirmed 204 cases, including 19 new cases last week, accounting for 9% of the population. 169 cases have been confirmed in Strong, which is equivalent to 10% of the population.

As of February 1, the new known infection rates for the 14 days were 43 for every 10,000 residents of El Dorado and 86 for every 10,000 residents of Smackover.

No new local deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported on Saturday. 94 Union County residents, including two this week, died as a result of the virus. In the public health area of ​​the southwestern part of the state where Union County is located, 144 people were hospitalized for the virus on Saturday, 54 in the intensive care unit and 24 on ventilator support.

ADH reported 126 new negative test results returned from Union County on Saturday. In total, 28,087 COVID-19 test results were returned by Union County. This includes 24,586 negatives, indicating an overall local positive rate of 12.5%.

In Arkansas, 1,341 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total of cases identified in the state to 306,064. Cases in the state included 243,214 confirmed cases, an increase of 963 cases from Friday, and 62,850 estimated cases, an increase of 378 cases from Friday.

The number of active cases decreased to 16,811 and increased by 133 from Friday. They accounted for 5.5% of all cases identified in the state, including 11,677 confirmed cases and 5,134 possible cases. The number of Arkansas believed to have recovered from the virus on Saturday was 284,162, an increase of 1,463 from Friday.

Eleven Arkansas deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the state to deaths at 5,061 and showing a state COVID mortality rate of 1.7%. There were 750 people in Arkansas hospitalized for the virus on Saturday, of which 263 were in the ICU and 124 were on ventilator support.

Since the state began testing for viruses, 2,908,926 results, including 2,592,024 negatives, have been returned to ADH, indicating a state-wide positive rate of 10.5%.

At 11:30 am on Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported 26,822,829 COVID-19 cases in the United States. At that time, no data were available on the number of U.S. residents believed to have recovered from the virus or the number of cases active in the country. By late Saturday morning, 459,895 deaths from the virus were reported, indicating a national COVID mortality rate of 1.7%.

Johns Hopkins reported 105,534,273 COVID-19 cases worldwide late Saturday morning. At that time, 58,732,237 people were thought to have recovered from the virus, and 44,498,714 (42.2%) were active worldwide. By late Saturday morning, 2,303,322 deaths from the virus were reported, indicating a global COVID mortality rate of 2.2%.

