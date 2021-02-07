Healthy volunteers for COVID-19 studies require a large amount of payment: Report





Healthy people who volunteer to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 should be paid to help scientists better understand how to tackle the virus-these studies continue in other ways. If it is determined to be ethical to do, new research suggests. Researchers evaluated the ethics of paid participants to participate in the so-called “Human Infection Challenge Study” (HICS) and said they did not necessarily support the use of HICS in Covid-19. However, as HICS progresses, not only will the participants be paid, but the participants’ payments will also need to be “substantial.” Holly Fernandez Lynch, lead author of the University of Pennsylvania, said: “Payments for HICS participation should be treated like payments for other clinical studies involving healthy participants,” Lynch added. Over the past few months, there has been extensive media coverage and debate about the world’s first Covid-19 HICS, which is set to launch in the UK later this year. This type of research is of particular value in vaccine testing and can speed up the development of new vaccines, the team said. The use of HICS for diseases that are fatal and for which there is currently no cure is ethically controversial. They added that part of the controversy had to do with whether participants should be paid for such dangerous efforts and how payments affect their consent. In this study, published in the American Journal of Bioethics, the research team created a framework for scientists to follow to ethically assess the payments of those who participate in HICS. They also considered payments in a similar study, but pointed out the difficulty of finding this information. The framework developed by the team is divided into two parts. The first is the three main motives for payment: “reimbursement” (out-of-pocket costs), “compensation” (including time, burden, inconvenience of isolation, etc.), and “incentives” (willingness to consider participation). Expand the scope of individuals). Part 2 discusses appropriate compensation in the event of harm, from injury to death.

