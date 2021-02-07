In North Dakota, active COVID-19 cases are declining again.Software issues resolved | Health









Bismarck Tribune Staff

Health officials in North Dakota reported on Sunday that the number of active COVID-19 cases was further reduced and there were no new deaths. There were 781 activities, including 183 in Burleigh-Morton County. The number of deaths from the state pandemic remained at 1,428. Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,673 tests processed on Saturday, with a daily positive rate of 3.42%. In North Dakota, there have been 98,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, with 95,946 recovery and 3,805 hospitalizations. On Sunday, 39 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. State and private laboratories processed tests for 397,256 people, conducting a total of nearly 1.6 million tests. Software bug According to the agency, the results of 641 positive COVID-19 test results from November 7th to January 8th are considered inconsistent due to a software problem discovered at the State Laboratory last month. I will. The affected people were notified of the error. Support local journalism Your membership enables us to report. {{featured_button_text}} According to Dr. Christie Massen, Chief of Lab, the lab staff manually examined all results and considered the problem to be resolved. Lab staff will continue to manually review all raw data before announcing the results. Labs are also increasing the frequency of regular maintenance and software validation.

..





