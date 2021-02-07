373 deaths, a quarter-week decrease to 15,845 cases, the lowest UK Covid deaths since pre-blockade

The UK has recorded the lowest number of Covid deaths per day since the blockade began in early January, after an additional 373 deaths were recorded.

Shutdowns and jab deployments reduced cases by a quarter and deaths by 36% in a week. Six weeks ago, on December 28, when 357 people were recorded dead, the death toll lasted so low.

The number of people recorded dead in Covid has dropped to the lowest daily casualties seen this year

Britain's world-leading jab program and severe blockade are beginning to drag new incidents

Yesterday, healthcare professionals and pharmacists gave about 1,000 vaccinations in just one hour.

An additional 15,845 positive tests were recorded overnight. There were 21,088 new infections and 587 deaths during this time last week.

An additional 410 people have died from deadly insects in British hospitals.

Patients were 28 to 100 years old, and 9 (42 to 79 years old) knew the underlying health condition.

The majority of the deaths (110) were recorded in Midland, with 83 in the Southeast, 55 in London, 49 in the Northwest, and 48 in the Northeast and Yorkshire.

An additional 41 people died in eastern England and 24 in southwest.

In Scotland, 584 new cases and 7 additional deaths were reported. In Wales, 461 positive tests and 28 deaths were recorded by health authorities.

Government daily figures differ from those given by the delegated country, as reporting is often slow at the national level.

After the British faced the worst month of the pandemic so far in January, there is tentative hope that the country is now overcoming the darkest days of the crisis.

At its peak in April, the highest number of deaths recorded per day was 1,010.

So far in January and February, 22 days have exceeded that tragic figure.

The UK vaccination program is on track- Nearly 1,000 jabs were delivered yesterday in just one hour.

In total, 12,014,288 British were given at least one jab, and a whopping 550,468 were given in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi reassures British that AstraZeneca is “confident” that it can stop the serious illness caused by the first hyperinfectious mutant found in South Africa At that time, I revealed the good news.

The formula is Oxford inoculation claims that it was not very effective against fluctuations.

A small study that has not yet been peer-reviewed provided early data on the conclusions.

Zahavi said he had spoken this morning Deputy Chief Medical Officer of England Jonathan Vantam About research.

“Through our own trials, we are confident that AstraZeneca can effectively deal with serious illnesses, serious illnesses and hospitalizations,” he said.

Even better news, the UK minister believes that the UK will vaccinate all adults over the age of 50 by May, paving the way for strict blockade laws to be eased.

“I’m confident that we’ll meet a cohort of 1 to 9 by May, as we have plenty of prospects for arriving deliveries,” he said.

And British scientists are celebrating after data reveals that delaying the second vaccine boosts immunity to Covid.

But there’s still a long way to go before the blockade is lifted and life continues-as the NHS chief says, it must initially be less than 1,000 a day.

The government faced criticism from some after saying that jabs in as many weapons as possible should be prioritized rather than double-dose to a small number of people.

Now it’s proven 1 jab of oxford vaccine provides 76% protection after 3 months -And it seems to cut the transmission.

On the other hand, a single shot of Pfizer vaccine provides 90% Covid protection after 21 days.

Also, major Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccination scholars said that the delay in the second jab made people more resilient to the virus.

Professor Sara Gilbert told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “People who are late for the second jab have higher antibody levels and efficacy than those who have shorter intervals.”

Despite the good news, the British are facing a long way from the blockade.

Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider, says Covid cases must be reduced by another 95% to 1,000 per day before the restrictions are lifted.

Mr. Hopson Told the Sunday Times: “It has reached its peak, but it has just begun to decline.”

Elsewhere Boris Johnson is under pressure to reopen school after half a year in February.

The· Prime Minister Earlier, the school announced that it couldn’t reopen until March 8, but 18 Conservative lawmakers supported UsforThem. School to reopen February 22.

“I understand that people want to go further,” he said, saying he would return to normal as soon as possible, claiming that “I share that urgency.” ..

However, he vowed not to open a school too early in the unlikely event that the country avoids the risk of being “retrograde.” Coronavirus Infections begin to increase again.

“This is a cautious approach. It’s much better to stick to it,” he said.