Congo is working to stop the outbreak of new Ebola in the eastern part of the country





Since the virus was first discovered in Congo in 1976, this is the 12th outbreak in conflict-stricken Congo, officially in November, less than three months after its outbreak in western Equator. Finished. The 2018 eastern Congo outbreak was the second deadliest in the world, killing 2,299 people before the end of June. The outbreak lasted for nearly two years and fought in unprecedented challenges such as persistent conflicts between armed groups, the world’s largest measles epidemic, and the COVID-19 epidemic. Health officials are concerned that a new outbreak of Evola hemorrhagic fever could adversely affect the country’s fragile health care system, especially as it faces the resurgence of COVID-19. “There is hope that this early detection of infectious disease may help contain this outbreak quickly, but continuous Ebola and COVID-19 have pushed Congo’s health system to the limit, which is already resentful. An assistant professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the University of Manitoba, Canada, which can put a much greater burden on humans, conducting research on survivors from the 2014-2016 outbreak of Ebola. Jason Kindrachuk said it was the deadliest ever. The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted through body fluids such as vomit, blood, and semen. According to the government, the source of the pollution is still unknown, but the woman who died was the wife of a survivor of Ebola. According to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus can live in the semen of male survivors for more than three years, and health experts say that as the outbreak becomes more frequent, how it develops. He says it’s important to understand more. In a statement on Sunday, the World Health Organization said it was not uncommon for sporadic cases to occur after an outbreak, and previous Ebola reactions have already made it easier to deal with. “The expertise and capabilities of the local health team were important in detecting this new case of Ebola and paving the way for a timely response,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa Regional Director. WHO is investigating this case, identifying strains of the virus and attempting to identify an association with previous outbreaks. Congo has been in conflict for more than a quarter of a century, and there is growing distrust of government health care workers and other outsiders in eastern Congo. Butembo residents have already asked why it took women four days to publish their results after being tested. “It’s frustrating because the contacts move and it’s hard to find them,” Butembo resident Vianey Kasondoli told The Associated Press by phone. “The government and the Ministry of Health must contain the disease as soon as possible,” he said. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

