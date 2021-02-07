Health
Australia attempts vaccination against coronavirus loss as COVID-19 vaccine dose is wasted abroad
Evidence of wasted coronavirus vaccines abroad has led Australian authorities to develop essential training on how to properly administer jabs.
Key Point:
- Australian Government Releases Mandatory Training for Everyone Offering COVID-19 Jab
- Public health officials say waste of vaccines is causing “risk anxiety”
- AMA warns that repeated waste will slow down vaccine deployment
The federal government has partnered with the Australian College of Nursing to develop a tutorial on Pfizer vaccination.
Some healthcare professionals abroad have made great efforts to avoid ruining their doses.
A medical team in Oregon was caught in a snowstorm while transporting a vial, Was supposed to expire within a few hours. They went out in the snow with the rest of the supplies to provide a “jab” from the window of a stuck driver’s car.
Nurses in some clinics in the United States even encouraged people near the street to be randomly vaccinated due to the shortage of doses and shortages of patients.
Omar Holsid, president of the Australian Medical Association, said the World Health Organization estimates vaccination disposal rates of 20 to 30 percent in some places.
“It’s really important that everything is done to minimize the waste of these precious vaccines.”
Part of the problem is how the doses are packaged in multi-dose vials. Multiple dose vials were the natural choice to get the vaccine out as soon as possible.
The Pfizer option is given 6 times per vial and the AstraZeneca vaccine is given 10 times.
Australia will initially deploy Pfizer vaccines to high-priority quarantine workers, front-line staff, elderly and disabled workers and residents.
It is an mRNA vaccine that must be stored below -60 degrees Celsius. After opening and diluting, the storage life is 6 hours before the expiration date.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been finalized in Australia, but according to international guidance, it only takes 6 hours to become effective once opened and reaches room temperature.
Dr. Khorshid said the Australian Medical Association is worried about the early stages when only Pfizer vaccines are available.
“If vaccine supplies are limited and a significant proportion is wasted, deployment can be slowed and Australians can miss it,” he said.
But in the long run, he said, the government has secured millions of additional doses more than necessary.
Federal Health Commissioner and former Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy acknowledged his own concerns about waste at a parliamentary commission hearing last week.
He described it as “a significant cause of risk anxiety on our part.”
“In other countries where multiple dose vials are used, some of the adverse events from vaccination were due to misdilution and storage,” he said.
“Once you open the vial, you need to administer all doses.”
The government’s new compulsory training for vaccinated workers includes tutorials on the use of multiple dose vials and the handling and storage of vaccines.
“No one can get the vaccine until they complete the course,” Murphy said.
..
