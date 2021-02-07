WHO Expert Dr. Maria van Kerhof





Dr. Maria van Kerhob, an infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization, said the combination of COVID-19 mutations has made it more difficult to develop targeted vaccines. Dr. Van Kerkhove is a leader in WHO COVID-19 and an epidemiologist specializing in zoonotic diseases or infectious diseases caused by pathogens that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Talking about CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, she said the virus is constantly mutating and is more likely to change over time as it spreads from person to person. [read_more id=”2″ more=”Read full article” less=”Read less”] According to her, there are currently four variants of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One variant was first identified in the United Kingdom, one in South Africa, the other in Brazil, and the last in Denmark. Some may not have been discovered yet. “This makes the task of containing and eliminating the disease difficult and lengthy,” said Dr. Van Kerkov, an American, from Geneva, Switzerland, where WHO is headquartered. According to her, “Every individual must be responsible for our physical distance, wearing masks, avoiding crowded spaces, opening windows and sneezing on elbows.” “All of these measures are as important as the government-led response, the society-wide approach, where we are actively finding cases where we know where the virus is,” Dr. Vankelhove said. Added. She also called on the world to vaccinate all of the world’s most vulnerable people and refused to designate certain countries that performed better than others. WHO experts also touched on China, where the coronavirus was first identified over a year ago. The Chinese government has only allowed scientists to enter the country more than a year after the outbreak, despite multiple requests sent to Beijing. Dr. Van Kerkhove said scientists in many disciplines have constructive interactions with their Chinese counterparts and at various levels of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We expect the report as soon as possible, and it will be available as soon as possible,” she said. [/read_more] Relation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos