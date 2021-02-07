Health
Highly contagious viral variant identified in District 3, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan. – New, more contagious strains Coronavirus First reported in District 3, Michigan.
Health officials say A confirmed case of a highly contagious COVID-19 mutant known as B117 Kent County Sunday, February 7th.
As of February 5 A total of 28 known cases of variants Confirmed in Michigan last month, cases have only been reported in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
New cases reported on the other side of the state on Sunday appear to confirm the belief of health officials that more cases of viral variants are likely to be present in Michigan, but they are still identified. Not.
“Basically, this is a race to cover our population. A race to compete for vaccination efforts against the transmission of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Adam London, director of health at Kent County. “We strive to minimize the effects of COVID-19 infection, but the B.1.1.7 variant improves the rate of the virus.”
In essence, viruses, especially RNA viruses such as coronavirus, make copies of themselves in the process and therefore constantly mutate when infecting people. Occasionally, several individual mutations in the virus can accumulate or occur at once. This causes a new version of the virus with a new property called a variant.
The B117 variant, first discovered in the UK at the end of 2020, is of particular concern due to its high transmission rate. Health experts say The B117 variant shows that it is 50% more contagious than the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States today.
Experts warn that the B117 mutant is likely to be a major source of COVID infection in the United States by the end of March this year.
The first known case of a viral variant at the University of Michigan On January 16th, she was identified in a woman in Washtenaw County who recently traveled to the United Kingdom.
Since then, all atypical cases in the state have been found only in Washtenau and Wayne counties.Washtenaw County authorities have announced that all known B117 variant cases in the county Connected to the University of Michigan community..
After the outbreak of variants began in the UM community, athletics at all universities was suspended until February 6. All college students living on or near the Ann Arbor campus were asked to stay at home Until February 7th to control the spread of the virus.
So far, three COVID-19 variants have been identified in the United States, including the B117 variant. As of February 7, only the B117 variant was found in Michigan.
Health experts have previously stated that existing treatments and vaccines are still effective against the B117 mutant, but that has not yet been determined. Some preliminary studies have shown that existing vaccines are effective against the B117 variant, but to a lesser extent, but less effective against other variants, such as the B1351 variant found in South Africa. It has been.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and more contagious variants, people are encouraged to continue preventative measures such as social distance, wearing masks, practicing good hygiene, and avoiding crowds and gatherings. I am.
